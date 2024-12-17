Rubbermaid's scrubber, down to $14, is like an electric toothbrush for your home

'My old kitchen floors look alive again': This popular, compact gizmo is here to save time (and your arms) for a record-low price.

Cold-weather cleaning underway? If you have dirty grout on your to-do list, chances are you're avoiding this dreaded task. And we can't really blame you. Crouching down while furiously scrubbing away for hours on end — knowing there's a very good chance it'll barely look any different once you're done — isn't anyone's idea of a good time. While you can't avoid the job entirely, you can dramatically reduce the amount of elbow grease required with the Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber. It's also a whiz at cleaning corners, patio door tracks, window frames, hubcaps and more — and it's down to just $14 at Amazon.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

Once you realize how much more quickly you can get your cleaning done with the help of this scrubber, it'll become a priceless addition to your upkeep arsenal. That said, getting it on sale is pretty appealing. Our price trackers tell us this is as low as it's been all year, and the last time it dropped any lower was back in 2021. Not too shabby, especially for a product you'll be reaching for weekly.

Why do I need this? 🤔

If you're thinking this handheld gadget closely resembles an electric toothbrush, that's essentially what it is. Only instead of putting it in your mouth, you'll use it to blast away dirt and grime from every crevice in your bathroom — or any small area in your home needing attention, for that matter.

It has become an Amazon favorite with thousands of perfect five-star ratings, and cleaning TikTok videos showing the Rubbermaid Power Scrubber in action (along with some truly astonishing before-and-afters) have racked up millions of views and likes. I've even become a dedicated fan (check out my full Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber review). So what makes it worth the hype?

First and foremost, it does practically all of the heavy lifting for you via its 6 volts of power and oscillating head, which scrubs a whopping 60 times per second. If your filthy grout has any hope at all, it'll be thanks to this little device rather than manual labor — and hey, we're not complaining. According to the brand, it also works twice as fast as a standard scrub brush. A time- and energy-saver? We love to see it.

Its small design means it'll fit into all of those corners, nooks and crannies that would likely be neglected with a larger brush. Plus, it's water-resistant, making it great for tackling buildup-prone areas like showers and sinks, and the soft, ergonomic grip offers a comfy fit for your hand. Bonus? Four AA batteries are included, so you can test it out as soon as it arrives at your door.

If it's between going to town with a sponge or simply holding this gizmo while it takes care of the dirty work, we're choosing the latter every time. Sometimes, laziness does pay off!

Caked-on grime is no match for this battery-powered scrubber. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

If you're still on the fence about adding this "buzzy" tool to your cleaning arsenal, don't just take our word for it.

Pros 👍

"The Rubbermaid Power Scrubber is amazing!" exclaimed one happy buyer. "Not only does it get the water stains out of the tile grout, but it's small enough to get into the crevices of the shower door and side panels. Black gunk I had never even seen was streaming down, with very little effort from me. Best of all, no pain in my hands from my carpal tunnel syndrome."

"I never write reviews — but I had to write about this amazing little tool," gushed another five-star fan. "I just bought a new house and wasn’t going to replace kitchen and bathroom floors. I spent an hour or so with this little tool and some grout cleaner, and my old kitchen floors look alive again. I'm shocked. And very, very happy."

"I got this to use on relatively large grout between kitchen tiles that hadn't been deep-cleaned in six years," shared a third. "It worked beautifully! It was so satisfying to use, I kept using it on other places around the house."

Cons 👎

One generally satisfied shopper called it "a real clean machine," adding: "Definitely a must-have for crevices and detailed cleaning areas. Scrubs great and easy to clean. Wish it came with different heads, but I'm managing fine." (Note: A dual head combo and grout head are available.)

"This brush has become our best friend when it comes to cleaning items for our eBay store," said a final reviewer. "Whether it is cleaning 40-year-old gunk out of knives found at the local yard sale or shining up an old pair of Nikes, this is the tool for the job! It would only be better if it was rechargeable or didn't go through batteries quite as fast! I've already ordered a second one to have on hand so I am never without!"

