The Rumors Are True! 7UP Confirms They Are Selling Shirley Temple Soda for a Limited Time

A canned and bottled version of the pomegranate and cherry mocktail will be in stores from Oct. 15 through Dec. 31

Get ready to crack open a can of Shirley Temple.

A representative for 7UP confirms to PEOPLE that 7UP Shirley Temple is coming to stores nationwide. From Oct. 15 through Dec. 31, fans can get a canned and bottled version of the pomegranate and cherry-flavored mocktail.

The internet was buzzing after popular snack-focused Instagram pages @snackolator and @snackbetch wrote of Reddit reports on the drink before it was confirmed on Sept. 27.

The limited-time 7UP Shirley Temple will be available in two sizes, 12-oz. cans and 2 liter bottles. 7UP Zero Sugar Shirley Temple will also drop but only in 12-oz. cans.

Shirley Temples are typically made by combining lemon-lime soda, like 7UP or Sprite, with grenadine and maraschino cherries. They are childhood favorites for many, but the drink got a boozy spin in 2022. TikTok users spiked the nostalgic drink with vodka, turning a Shirley Temple into a Dirty Shirley.

The New York Times speculated that the Dirty Shirley was the drink of summer that year — and it's still popular today. Keurig Dr Pepper, which makes 7UP, suggests mixing 5 oz. of the new Shirley Temple soda with 1 oz. vodka, a splash of cherry juice from a maraschino cherries jar, and garnishing with maraschino cherries.

