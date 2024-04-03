Saddle Up For Cowgirlcore – The Ultimate Guide To Wearing The Western-Inspired Trend

Courtesy of brand

Since Beyoncé’s country-inspired album, Cowboy Carter, dropped over the weekend, fans across the world have taken to their wardrobes to show their appreciation. From New York to London, listening parties have been the place to be seen donning your best rhinestone-studded Stetson, fringed jacket and Cowboy boots; a representation of the collective obsession with 'Cowgirlcore'.

While there’s no denying that this is Beyoncé’s world (we just live in it), the album’s immediate success (sartorial and otherwise) has only further proven the wide-spread appeal of this trend, which has been building since mid 2023. Of course, we all remember TikTok’s Coastal Cowgirl aesthetic of last summer, which by now has amassed hundreds of thousands of videos with millions of views. Influenced by Kendall Jenner and Sydney Sweeney’s ability to rock a Cowboy boot like no other, these 'It Girls' have led the way with straw hats and lacy cover ups for a relaxed, beachy feel. Now, we’re being spoiled with a whole mix of muses, both celebrities and labels, inspiring a myriad of ways to try this trend and make it your own.

Long-time equestrian Bella Hadid made a case for embracing horse girl energy with a Nineties twist after her outfit went viral while watching her professional Cowboy boyfriend, Adan Banuelos, compete in Texas last month. Leaning into earthy colours, natural materials and nostalgic silhouettes, the model paired a sequin halter with low-rise leather trousers - a look that would guarantee you a spot on the bar at Coyote Ugly.

One of the best things about Bella’s take is its hot weather appeal, ready and waiting for summer: emulate her style by nodding to Americana references, such as shades of tan, suede finishes and plenty of fringing for an authentic Western vibe.

Sinead Cutts, Style Director at THE OUTNET, agrees that Cowgirlcore will only get bigger as the warmer months approach. 'The Cowgirl trend is the ultimate in carefree, frivolous style for summer, and over the past six months, we've seen a noticeable increase in organic searches on-site in relation to this trend,' she explains.

'With the revival of Sienna Miller’s boho chic seen at Chloé AW24, alongside the show’s fringed jackets and trousers, plus Hadid's recent Texan aesthetic, Cowgirlcore is the ultimate fashion outlaw. The best part of this trend is it’s easy to achieve with a few key pieces - try Ganni boots, a statement hat, a fringed leather jacket and bootcut jeans.'

Indeed, Sienna Miller has been an icon of boho chic for decades and is one of the first places to look for inspiration when it comes to styling the Cowgirl aesthetic with an air of Woodstock. A staple of the Glastonbury set, her festival looks of yesteryear have been a lesson in curating a free-spirited, Seventies vibe, with a uniform of denim cut-offs, studded belts and crochet waistcoats. So, as the queen of festival dressing, we all took notice when last summer Sienna paired her failsafe denim shorts with a Western-inspired denim jacket, snakeskin belt and creamy Cowboy boots – taking Cowgirlcore to those legendary Somerset fields.

As if this wasn’t proof enough that Cowboy attire and boho styling can happily go hand in hand, Miller looked every bit the OG Chloé girl sat on the front row of the label’s AW24 show, where new creative director, Chemena Kamali, presented her first collection. Across 53 looks, Kamali took the brand back to its signature, flowing Seventies silhouettes, alongside nods to the Wild West. Think true-blue denim and romantic ruffles, contrasted with leather, fringed trousers and fringed, belted jackets – it was the ultimate marriage of cool Cowgirl.

If you favour a contemporary take, look to crowd-pleasing brands like Ganni as the perfect introduction for those who are keen to dip a toe, but not the whole boot, into this trend - although for Ganni girls, this is nothing new. The Danish fashion label first launched its now iconic Cowboy boots in 2015 and since then, they’ve remained a best seller, worn by everyone from Lily Collins to Emma Chamberlain.

'We’ve been doing the Cowboy boots for as long as I can remember, and it’s such a staple in our collections. To me, it’s a classic and a style you can always wear, whether in trend or not,' says Ditte Reffstrup, Ganni’s Creative Director. 'I love how it can juxtapose or balance a look: whether it’s with an all-denim Canadian tuxedo or styled with a good party dress and pearls, I always feel my most confident self when wearing a cowboy boot.'

When trying the look yourself, opt for the knee high length and pair with tucked in trousers, like Blanca Miro. Or, if maximalism is more your thing, make a statement with Ganni’s silver colourway and combine them with clashing patterns like leopard print and stripes.

If your style is more runway than rodeo, turn your attention to February’s London Fashion Week where cult favourite, Molly Goddard, showed her AW24 collection featuring strong Western influences. Her eBay watchlist served as playful inspiration, as she hunted for vintage children’s cowgirl costumes, recreating high-necked, pointed collars embellished with floral embroidery, trompe-l’œil cowboy flats and voluminous saloon dresses, punctuated with puckered ruching and bows.

As with everything Goddard does, the collection shone with a sense of irreverence, daring us to try the Cowgirl look alongside swishy skirts and neon colour palettes. While this collection won’t be available to buy until later in the year, the brand has seen an impressive uptake on its colourful Dora Boots which became an instant must-buy in 2023, selling out particularly in the bold, coral colourway.

This is the appeal of Cowgirlcore - with such a rich history to mine from, whether you’re a fan of twee, vintage-inspired gingham and florals, glamorous rhinestones and white leather à la Dolly Parton, or dusty and down-to-earth suede and leather, there are so many ways to make it your own. So, let’s saddle up, because this trend isn’t going anywhere.

