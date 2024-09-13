Sales of this wall-mounted power tool organizer are up 85,000% on Amazon — here's why shoppers love it

Sales of the Spacecare Power Tool Organizer are up 85,000 per cent on Amazon's Movers & Shakers list (Photo via Amazon).

If your garage or workshop is starting to look like a cluttered mess, it might be time to invest in some products that'll help you tame the chaos. On Amazon Canada, sales of the Spacecare Power Tool Organizer are up 85,000 per cent on Amazon's Movers & Shakers list — and it rings in at just $60. The wall-mounted unit can hold four drills and up to 150 pounds of tools, supplies and anything else in need of some organization. More than 100 people have bought the "sturdy" and "well-made" product in the last month. To see why this item is a number-one bestseller, scroll onward for all the details.

The details

This wall-mounted tool organizer has four tiers and two side support racks for all of your storage needs. It can hold up to 150 pounds of equipment and includes a dedicated spot for drills. The other shelves can be used for toolboxes and individual pieces of equipment like hammers, tape measures and mini chainsaws.

It's ideal for organizing garages, tool rooms, and workshops. It can even be mounted to the sides of work vans or moving trucks.

It comes with steel wire and plating screws to mount to the wall as well as a manual that walks you through how to properly install it.

What reviewers are saying

⭐ 3.6-star average rating

🏅Shoppers say the organizer is "very sturdy" and "easy to assemble"

People who bought the tool organizer say it's "well-made" and write that they "would order [it] again." One person says that it will "last [their] lifetime" and promises that "it's worth it."

One shopper says they "would order [it] again."

Others share that it has "plenty of room" for all of their tools and that it feels "very sturdy."

In terms of installation, people note that it's "relatively straightforward" and "easy to assemble."

However, some shoppers warn that the organizer is smaller than anticipated and that they struggled with mounting it to their wall.

The verdict

The Spacecare Power Tool Organizer offers a dedicated space for drills, tools and other supplies. Shoppers say that it's sturdy and well made and that they would repurchase the item. Sales of the organizer have recently spiked, rising more than 85,000 per cent on Amazon's Movers & Shakers list. It's worth keeping in mind that while some shoppers found it easy to mount the organizer to the wall, others struggled with the task.

