Sangita Patel says she's 'doing really well' after 'ET Canada' goes off air: 'S--- happens'

Sangita Patel is opening up about the ending of "ET Canada." (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Sangita Patel is opening up after the news that "ET Canada" is done.

Corus Entertainment, the parent company of "ET Canada" announced the cancellation on Sept. 27, citing costs and a "challenging advertising environment" in its reason for the move.

Patel, who recently celebrated her 10th anniversary working for the program, took to Instagram over the weekend to share her positive outlook on her future, as supportive messages poured in.

She shared a photo of herself and her husband embracing in their living room, captioning it "bear huggies," along with a heart emoji.

Patel gave her followers some insight into how she's been doing since the news came out.

"So many hugs over the last few days, from real ones holding on for a few minutes to virtual ones. You know today I'm doing really well," she admitted.

"I sat back and reflected — hey, [s—-] happens and well, the hustle over the last few years was to prep for this pivotal moment and let me tell [you] I'm ready to seize the day."

Patel added she has "the most amazing" people "who hold me up," and she won't forget those in the industry who have reached out. "It lit a fire under me."

She also added a hashtag, "#Jan2024," potentially teasing her fans about an upcoming opportunity or new career move.

In the comments of her post, fans and others in the news and entertainment industry showed their support and praised Patel for her positivity.

"Oh girl… the doors that are about to open for you! Get ready," a person commented.

"Sangita you are a powerhouse and your light shines bright no matter what. Excited to see what happens next," another wrote.

"Amazing things ahead for you!! There is always a reason we end up on certain journeys and I’m excited for your next chapter," one added.

Patel and co-host Cheryl Hickey took to Instagram on Friday with a clip from the day's segment together on "ET Canada," where they thanked their viewers.

"Today it hit hard. One of the hardest throws for Cheryl and I as we announced to our viewers the show is coming to an end," Patel captioned the post.

"Today our ETC family, hugged, cried and just in a state of shock. But there were moments of reminiscing and laughter… so next week on our last few days we will celebrate."

In the clip, Patel said they have seven shows left, and will continue to "do what we do best — entertain you."

They will say goodbye to their audience, after 18 "spectacular seasons," on Oct. 6.

