Santo Mine, Santorini review: a gorgeously romantic island getaway

Windswept crags, ocean vistas and chocolate box villages crowned with blue domes: Santorini is heaven on earth to those seeking a bit of sun.

And for those wanting to make the most of it, there’s Santo Mine. Perched next to the picturesque town of Oia, it nevertheless feels set apart from the throngs of tourists; a tranquil haven from which to relax, sunbathe and explore.

Recently opened, the 37-suite Santo Mine joins its sister hotel Santo Pure as the newest addition to Santorini’s flourishing hospitality sector. Part of the Santo Collection, the hotels are gorgeously romantic, secluded (a must on this most touristic of islands) and elegant: the perfect setting for a Greek summer getaway. Here’s everything you need to know.

Where is it?

Located at the northernmost point of Santorini, Santo Mine arguably occupies one of the best spots on the island. A five minute walk from the whitewashed (and iconic) streets of Oia, it nevertheless feels secluded thanks to its position, perched on the edge of a craggy cliff overlooking the sea.

What makes it such a killer location, though, is that it’s perfectly positioned to catch the sunset. Most tourists have to flock to Oia’s streets and jostle for a good view; Santo Mine lets its guests watch night approach in absolute tranquility – ideally with a cocktail in hand.

Style

(Santo Mine)

Think chic minimalism with a bit of Greek flair. The hotel itself is a study in white stone, with winding roads just snaking through a series of terraces down to the sea. It’s all about the little details: the fresh fruit waiting in the rooms, the gracefully designed buildings that blend into the landscape, the impeccable service from its smiling staff.

Inside the rooms, that same stone makes everything feel cool and peaceful: a respite from the blazing sun. Shades of white and beige dominate, artfully placed sculptures lend things a bit of flair and the whitewashed walls reflect the sun and make things feel light and airy. And who needs colour when they have the blue of the sea and sky just outside?

Which room

All the rooms look similar, but for maximum value, we’d recommend one of the Cave Suites with a Sunset and Sea View. It comes with a secluded pool, but the real winner is the view, which takes in a broad sweep of the ocean, as well as the island of Therasia. It doesn’t get much prettier, and the beds don’t get much comfier: the mattress swallows you up and makes a good night’s sleep an actually achievable goal.

Food and drink

Eat at Alme: a seafood-themed fine dining restaurant (Santo Mine)

Yes, it looks beautiful, but Santo Mine’s secret weapon might well be its excellent dining. Top of the list is Alme: a seafood-themed fine dining restaurant located next to the infinity pool. Head over after sunset to be served multiple jewel-like courses from a set menu: noodles made from squid in a deliciously umami broth, prawn served three ways, traditional Greek puddings and handmade pastries.

This bounty continues into the morning with the breakfast buffet of dreams. Think fluffy croissants, Greek salads, cheeses, meats and omelettes, served alongside eggs done every which way, Greek sausages and traditional local breakfast items. It’s the adult equivalent of walking into a sweet shop, and we heartily encourage you to let loose.

Next door (only a few steps away, really) is Rhoe Wine Bar, which is the perfect spot for a pre-dinner aperitif (or indeed, a post-dinner digestif). Built over the top of a small pool, it’s cool, breezy and shaded, and does a mean cocktail list that veer from the classics to house specials like the spicy, tangy Fire Opal (which incorporates both tequila, mezcal and strawberry to create something surprisingly delicious).

(Santo Mine)

For the truly indulgent, there is also a wine cellar. Located next to Rhoe, it’s decorated with wine racks and rough-grout walls that give the feeling of being underground, even as the windows open up onto the Aegean Sea.

Head over for one of the hotel’s signature wine tastings: Santorini is famous for its wine, and this will let you try a selection without having to leave the building, while also helping you decide what to have with dinner. And after all that, if you fancy something a little bit different: well, sister hotel Santo Pure’s restaurant Ilios Alios serves à la carte food in a more relaxed setting next door, and their set menu does include some excellent seafood.

Facilities

(Santo Mine)

Worried about missing out on that Sunday Park Run? The Greek heat might scotch dreams of morning jogs along the seafront, but there’s a well-stocked outdoor gym (shaded, importantly – though sister hotel Santo Pure does have an indoor one) with beautiful views of the sea, and for those who are more about relaxation, well, there are regular lessons, and there is of course a spa.

Called Pnoe, it’s hidden underground, away from the blazing summer sun. Step inside and be greeted by smiling attendants and a glass of pomegranate cordial – and while the spa’s hamman and steam rooms can be booked for a bit of TLC, we’d advise going the whole hog and indulging in one of Pnoe’s extensive list of treatments.

There are facials, volcanic scrubs and Himalayan salt baths, but for a good all-rounder, we’d recommend the Tranquillity Face and Body Ritual: a 45-minute massage with a facial added onto the end. Leave feeling rested and relaxed. What work emails?

Extracurricular

There’s a lot to do here. Santorini itself begs to be explored: catch a bus or taxi to the nearby towns of Imerovigli and Fira and wander through the tiny, twisting streets, ice cream in hand. The clifftop walk between Oia and Fira is a particular highlight, and though good shoes are very much required, the breathtaking views of the caldera rim are worth it.

This is also wine country, and the centre of the island boasts tens of vineyards, most of which do special tastings and can be booked through Santo Mine’s reception. And for those who’d rather everything was taken care of, the hotel does offer several day trips, including hiking on Therasia and an archaeology tour that takes in some of the island’s impressive Greek and Minoan ruins. Take your pick.

What to Instagram?

(Santo Mine)

The view by the infinity pool as you sit down for dinner: catch a snap of the sun blazing over the deep blue sea as it crosses the horizon. Ideally with a cocktail in the foreground.

Best for

Honeymoons. Though the rooms aren’t big, the gorgeous views and secluded plunge pools make this the perfect place to sit back and pop open a bottle of fizz. Toast to your romantic holiday and sit back in the sun.

How to get there

Fortunately, Santorini is a firm favourite among UK tourists, making getting there relatively easy. Flights depart from Gatwick and airlines like Easyjet fly there most days: the flight takes around three and a half hours.

When should I go?

(Santo Mine)

There is an argument for going in July and August, when the sun is at its peak and those plunge pools provide a welcome respite from the blazing heat. However, for those who are less about sun worshipping and more about exploring, shoulder season is ideal.

Head over in September for cloud-free blue skies, but slightly more travel-friendly temperatures: 25-28 degrees. This way, you can both tan and head out on one of the walks for which Santorini is so famous: win-win.

Where to book

Rooms start from £357 a night; for more information, visit santocollection.gr/santo-mine