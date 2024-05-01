How to Score Tickets to the Inaugural Food & Wine Classic in Charleston

Mark your calendars for the first-ever Food & Wine Classic in The Holy City.

Kruck20 / Getty Images

The Food & Wine Classic is heading south — to Charleston, South Carolina.

For the past 40 years, the world’s premier culinary festival has been held annually in Aspen, Colorado. This fall it is expanding to the historic city of Charleston — in collaboration with Explore Charleston and Dotdash Meredith brands, Southern Living and Travel + Leisure. Tickets for the three-day epicurean adventure are now officially on sale.

The Food & Wine Classic in Charleston will take place from September 27 to 29, featuring a smorgasbord of seminars, wine and food tastings, and celebrity chef cooking demonstrations by more than 40 acclaimed personalities, including Tyler Florence, Maneet Chauhan, CJ McCollum, Wanda Mann, Amanda McCrossin, and Andrew Zimmern. Local stars — such as Mike Lata, Miles White, Femi Oyediran, Vivian Howard, and more — will be in attendance as well. And much like the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, the Grand Tasting Pavilion will be the highlight of the weekend, featuring hundreds of winemakers, distillers, and tastes from culinary experts from around the world.

C2 Photography / FOOD & WINE

Charleston, a city long revered for its culinary heritage, is, in many ways, the perfect extension of the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen. After all, it earned the honor of being named the Best City in the United States in Travel + Leisure’s 2023 World’s Best Awards.

“Charleston's unparalleled combination of culinary traditions, foodways, hospitality, architectural beauty, and culture makes it the ideal setting to build on our storied Food & Wine Classic event franchise,” Food & Wine editor-in-chief Hunter Lewis said. “Together with my friends at Southern Living and Travel + Leisure, we are excited to showcase the best of the Holy City and create a dynamic experience that tells meaningful stories about the area’s delicious food scene and brings together wine and food lovers from all over for a weekend of celebration, enrichment, and fun.”

Additional programming on the docket for the weekend will include special local tours and experiences showcasing Charleston’s historic locations and vibrant culture curated by Jacqui Gifford, Travel + Leisure’s editor-in-chief. “From the cultural attractions and boutique shopping to the ever-evolving restaurant scene and unrivaled Southern hospitality, Charleston is truly one of a kind,” Gifford said. “We are thrilled that we can bring this dynamism to life over a magical long weekend of events.”

In addition, the Southern Living Lowcountry Tailgate will allow attendees to indulge in a traditional southern oyster roast — hosted by The Lee Brothers and Erica Blaire of Blue Smoke Blaire’s fame. “We’re excited to celebrate the rich culture of Charleston, and to highlight the people who bring it to life,” Sid Evans, Southern Living’s editor-in-chief, said. “We're also thrilled to welcome attendees to our newest Idea House in Kiawah River, which opens in August 2024, as a venue for celebrating the food, traditions, and hospitality of the Lowcountry.”

Be sure to buy your tickets here — and make sure to check back in for festival programming updates, travel information, and more.

For more Food & Wine news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Food & Wine.