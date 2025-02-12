Scouted: These Magnesium Sprays Soothe Muscle Tension and Promote Relaxation

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Is it just me, or does the world seem to be collectively in dire need of a good nap? Enter magnesium sprays—the latest ‘it’ supplement in the wellness world, celebrated for their potential to melt away stress and usher in restful slumber without having to swallow a pill.

Magnesium Spray vs. Oral Supplements

Compared to oral magnesium supplements (capsules and tablets), transdermal magnesium supplements (sprays, salts, etc.) may offer faster absorption and less gastrointestinal upset, according to some studies. Plus, oral supplements have to make it past digestive enzymes and stomach acid before becoming bioavailable, which is not the case for magnesium sprays.

Benefits of Magnesium Spray

“[Magnesium sprays] are currently getting a spotlight in wellness because a growing trend in this space is to focus not only on physical health but also your mental health,” shares Jenna Stangland , Advisor with Momentous , RDN. “Magnesium plays a major role in managing anxiety, healthy stress responses, relaxation, and a healthy nervous system for focus and quality sleep.”

As she explains, magnesium is a major mineral essential to over 300 biochemical processes in the body, from supporting energy production to maintaining a healthy nervous system for focus and quality sleep. Yet, magnesium deficiency (hypomagnesemia) is common.

“It’s tough to get enough through food alone, so supplementation is often necessary,” says Stangland. While oral supplements are still the most common way to supplement with magnesium, topical sprays have emerged as a trendy alternative, offering quick relief and targeted for tired muscles rather than a full-body magnesium boost.

The Best Magnesium Sprays

While magnesium is relatively safe, it’s always a good idea to consult your physician before incorporating any new dietary supplements into your current lineup—whether transdermal or oral. If you’re ready to find out what all the hype is about, read on for the five best magnesium sprays to try out in 2025.

