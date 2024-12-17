Scouted: These Olive-Skin-Approved Sunscreens Won’t Leave a White Cast

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

As a beauty writer and avid traveler, sunscreen is integral to my daily skincare routine—regardless of the climate or season. I slap it on every morning but always make sure to reapply it when I’m out in the sun for an extended period of time. I’m also wearing my sunscreen on the plane, because I’m a window seat person, and UVs will still find you at 35,000+ feet in the sky. In fact, UV radiation increases with altitude, so it’s even more important to apply it when you’re in the air. As an olive-skinned woman, I know that not all sunscreens are made with me—or anyone who has darker skin than me—in mind.

Many sunscreens—especially mineral sunscreens formulated with physical UV blockers like zinc oxide and titanium dioxide—leave behind a white cast (the visible residue left on the skin after applying sunscreen). While not a deal breaker for everyone, those of us with darker complexions are often left with the choice of being unprotected from UV damage or left with a white residue that doesn’t disappear all day long. Fortunately, brands are becoming more thoughtful and inclusive with their SPF formulas as of late.

Over the last year or so, I’ve found some impressive formulas that deliver on all their promises. These sunscreens leave no white cast, offer great sun protection, and don’t clog my pores or cause irritation. See below for some of my favorite sunscreens for olive skin tones.

