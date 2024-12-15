Nicole Kidman’s Glow Is Thanks to the Filter-Like Primer Shoppers Say Replaces Foundation

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Getty Images

If I was in charge of Christmas this year, my siblings and I would spend it posted up in the movie theater. We’d start with The Brutalist, move on to Nosferatu, and finish off the day with Babygirl. I would watch Nicole Kidman read a phone book, so I’m the most excited about Babygirl. The Los Angeles premiere of the movie happened this week, and Kidman looked (unsurprisingly) amazing. Her makeup looked natural and radiant thanks in part to Beauty Pie’s Superluminous Skin Glow Filter Brightener Primer.

There were a total of 13 Beauty Pie products used on her, but the Brightener Primer seems like the star. It’s a very sheer but tinted primer, dew-enhancer, and hydration serum with hundreds of five-star ratings. Celebrity makeup artist Kate Synnott said that she used it to “emphasize a radiant and polished complexion,” per the brand.

Beauty Pie Superluminous Skin Glow Filter Brightener Primer

PIE

$42 at beautypie.com

As a cosmetic product, Beauty Pie’s primer evens out skin tone, blurs pores and imperfections, enhances radiance, smooths texture, and elongates makeup wear. It’s also equal parts a skin care product; hyaluronic acid, peptides, and collagen give it moisturizing, softening, plumping, and wrinkle-filling benefits.

A 65-year-old shopper said Beauty Pie’s Superluminous Skin Glow Filter Brightener Primer makes their “very dry skin…look healthy and dewy.” Another shopper in their late 30s said this is how they “brighten up…and soften” their winter skin. Though many people love it under makeup, a reviewer in their late 40s said they skip foundation altogether when they use it. If you apply it with this method, shoppers say it “looks like natural skin…[people] can’t tell [you’re] wearing makeup.”

If you need a little bit more coverage on certain areas of the face, Kidman also used Beauty Pie’s Everyday Great Skin Hyaluronic Blur Concealer. The combination of the two seems like a recipe for glowing and flawless, all achieved with undetectable makeup.

Head to Beauty Pie to shop its Superluminous Skin Glow Filter Brightener Primer and browse through the rest of Kidman’s beat below.

Everyday Great Skin Hyaluronic Blur Concealer

PIE

$25 at beautypie.com

Luminous Mineral Skin Tint

PIE

$34 at beautypie.com

Arch-Ology Tinted Eyebrow Sculpting Gel

PIE

$20 at beautypie.com

Supercheek Cream Blush

PIE

$25 at beautypie.com

Wondercolour Longwear Cream Eyeshadow Stick

PIE

$24 at beautypie.com

Read the original article on InStyle