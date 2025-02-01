Scouted: Tecovas’ Trend-Proof Cowgirl Boots Are Peak Western Luxury

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Western-inspired fashion has proven to be a cyclical—albeit impressively enduring—trend. Cowboy boots seem to always make a comeback in the sartorial zeitgeist after incremental lulls—I first rocked the trend in high school in the mid-2000s and am happy to report the very first boots I purchased 20 years ago are still a major player in my permanent collection. From Old Gringo to Ariat (two brands that I also adore, by the way), I have tried a slew of Western footwear labels over the years—some purchased new and others thrifted. And, as my cowgirl boot collection continues to grow (especially now that I live in Texas), I have a lot of options in my arsenal, but lately, I seem to only reach for my Tecovas boots.

Not only is Tecovas’ quality superior, and the design versatile enough to pair with jeans and a t-shirt or a long maxi dress for a night out, but they’re actually comfortable. In fact, they’re the only cowboy boots I’ve owned that didn’t subject my feet to an excruciating break-in period. My current favorite Tecovas style is the perpetually sold-out The Abby Boot, which is taller and features a distinctive stitching pattern than the brand’s other bestselling boot, The Annie.

I’m 5 ‘8, and the Abby boots hit just an inch or so under my knee, so they’re perfect for pairing under midi and maxi dresses for a rugged, western flair. Plus, they’re designed with an ultra-wearable (and walking-friendly) two-inch heel and zero-toe ground, so they’re almost as comfortable as my favorite pair of flats. Rodeos aren’t my thing (big animal lover), but the Abby is elevated enough to wear on just about any occasion—at least here in Austin—though I get the most compliments on these boots when I wear them in Los Angeles.

They’re crafted from premium yet durable cowhide leather that can take a beating if you want them to… in fact, they actually look even cooler with a bit of wear on them. If you’re on the fence about investing in a pair of cowgirl boots out of the fear of looking overly costume-y, Tecovas’ elevated lineup is the way to go.

