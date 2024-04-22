See the G.O.A.T.s, eat the pizza when this celebrity chef’s restaurant opens in Lake Norman

Lake Norman diners will soon be munching on celebrity chef David Burke’s pizza, smash burgers and pasta among a vast collection of sports jerseys and helmets when his newest restaurant opens Saturday, April 27.

G.O.A.T. Pizza in Cornelius will be the chef’s third restaurant in the Charlotte/Lake Norman area. Burke also owns Port City Club by David Burke in Cornelius and The Fox & The Falcon by David Burke in Charlotte.

Joe Douglas of 131 Main Restaurant and Robert Maynard of the Famous Toastery collaborated to help develop G.O.A.T.’s flagship location.

“Creating this menu and curating our sports memorabilia collection has been so much fun,” Burke said in a statement released to CharlotteFive on Friday afternoon. “Our dedicated team has played a pivotal role every step of the way, making sure we give folks a great time in a prime location.”

Here’s what you can expect from the James Beard recognized chef you may have seen on Bravo’s “Top Chef Masters.”

The food

Upscale appetizers like the crispy thin eggplant chips and whipped ricotta with goat cheese happily share space with fries, chicken wings and Garlicky Pizza Knots at G.O.A.T. Salads include options for antipasto, caprese, Greek, Caesar or the cheekily named Ty Cobb.

You’ll also see Burke’s signature touches on the menu, with an emphasis on visual presentation. (He’s perhaps best known his clothesline bacon app, but he has also been seen serving a giant hanging pretzel.) At G.O.A.T., onion rings don’t just come in a basket; they’re stacked up into a tower, with an accompaniment of ranch and “Magic Sauce” for dipping.

Pizza is the star of the show — of course — with 12 options including:

Babe Ruth Meat Lovers — fennel sausage, prosciutto, pepperoni, bell peppers and mushrooms.

The G.O.A.T. Pizza — tomato sauce, goat cheese, fig, prosciutto, arugula and olive oil.

The Bloomerang — margherita pizza with a crispy blooming onion, ranch and pesto.

Breaking My Balls Peak A Boo Pie — meatball margherita pizza with a Parmesan crisp.

You can add extra toppings such as black olives, banana peppers or marinated artichokes. But if you’re feeling extra zesty, you might try the Chapulines seasoned, dry-roasted crickets. (We know, we know. It’s been a thing in Texas for awhile, though.)

The smash burgers come with 4-ounce Angus beef patties, but you can upgrade to a double or a triple. Choices are:

The All-Star Cheeseburger — lettuce, tomato, Magic Sauce and a kosher dill pickle.

G.O.A.T. Bacon Cheeseburger — lettuce, tomato, Magic Sauce and a kosher dill pickle.

Jalapeno Jack Bacon Cheeseburger — bacon, carmelized onion and jalapeno bacon jam.

Boston Garden Burger — a plant-based burger with lettuce, tomato, Magic Sauce and a kosher dill pickle.

Yet another section of the menu boasts a “Championship Pasta” lineup with Fanzone Alfredo, Red Zone Ravioli and Slap Shot Shot Spaghetti and Meatballs, among other dishes.

G.O.A.T. Pizza’s Slap Shot Spaghetti and Meatballs is among the restaurant’s pasta dishes, all served with cheesy garlic bread. G.O.A.T. Pizza

The family-friendly spot offers a “Pee Wee League” kids menu, plus cotton-candy topped cheesecake lollipops, ice cream cones and Gnam Gnam Gelato in five flavors on the dessert menu.

The atmosphere

The restaurant’s decor keeps “The Greatest of All Time” theme in mind throughout. The laid-back dining room — accented with a feature wall of funky wallpaper — is covered with sports memorabilia from icons such as Mohammad Ali, Magic Johnson and Wayne Gretsky. Beloved hometown heroes are there, too, including Christian McCaffrey, Luke Kuechly, Michael Jordan and Steph Curry.

You’ll see more than two dozen jerseys from the likes of Tom Brady, Larry Bird and Shaquille O’Neil, along with glass-encased footballs atop a shelf full of helmets. The Panthers, Tarheels, Clemson Tigers and Gamecocks are all represented.

Among the helmets on display at G.O.A.T. Pizza, you can find ones worn by Luke Kuechly, Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano. G.O.A.T. Pizza

You’ll also find an indoor/outdoor bar and patio space at G.O.A.T., where flat-screen TVs posted throughout the dining room ensure every seat has a gameday view.

Location: The Village at Oakhurst, 9623 Bailey Rd Suite 100, Cornelius, NC 28031

Cuisine: Pizza, smash burgers, pasta

Instagram: @goatpizzanc