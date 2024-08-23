Selena Gomez just put a sparkly spin on the LBD trend

Selena Gomez at the Season 4 premiere of Hulu's "Only Murders In The Building" at Paramount Studios on August 22, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images) (Getty)

Ah, the Little Black Dress. Simple, elegant, versatile and overly chic. There's a reason the style staple has been a favourite amongst the fashion elite for upwards of fifty years.

One celebrity in particular who understands the power of the LBD is actress, beauty mogul and singer Selena Gomez, who donned a lacy version on the red carpet last night.

You may also like

Selena sported the AW24 black tinsel boucle halter mini dress from Self Portrait for the occasion (Getty)

The Rare Beauty founder dressed to impress while attending the Season 4 Premiere Of Hulu's hit show Only Murders In The Building in Los Angeles on Thursday evening.

Selena’s Little Black Dress was far from boring. The Self Portrait halterneck mini version was made from sparkly black fabric and adorned with a crystal-encrusted bow on the chest, with matching straps and a delicate lace trim.

Selena's shoe choice gave big Disney Princess energy (Getty)

Keeping on theme with her sparkly accents, Selena paired her mini dress ensemble with a set of striking pointed-toe pumps, covered in intricate silver jewels and fixed with a structured bow on the toe.

A full face of Rare Beauty will never not serve (Getty)

In terms of accessories, the 32-year-old former Disney star made a statement in a pair of drop diamond earrings and a slew of matching bold rings. For glam, she of course turned to her beauty empire Rare Beauty for the occasion, settling upon a glowy base, a light smokey eye and a subtle nude-toned gloss lip look. She decided to slick her hair back into a side-parted low bun - a true It-girl style.

MORE: Alexa Chung's micro mini LBD is the ultimate wardrobe essential

RELATED: Rita Ora just wore the coolest leather mini LBD of the season

Though the Little Black Dress aesthetic is never not in fashion, over the last few months we’ve seen more variations adopted by the fashion elite. Just a few days ago, Alexa Chung sported a simple yet elegant option from 16Arlington to attend the The Platinum Card by American Express x Vogue Supper Club in London. Earlier in the year, Rita Ora put an edgy twist on the aesthetic by donning a strapless leather zip version for a holiday in Rome.

If you consider yourself a member of the fashion-obsessed club and are yet to indulge in a LBD of your own, might we suggest you opt for a bold sparkly statement like Selena?