Five potential side-effects of semi-permanent makeup

As well as facing creepy-crawlies, terrifying heights and daily rations of rice and beans, the I’m a Celeb campmates are forbidden to take certain home comforts into the jungle when they enter – including makeup and beauty products. The only exception in the history of the show was Georgia Toffolo in 2017, who says she was allowed to take in foundation to cover her severe acne.

Despite the stipulations around contraband, however, viewers are convinced that two of this year’s contestants – namely Tulisa Contostavlos and Coleen Rooney – have somehow snuck in forbidden items. Why? Because they look very well put-together.

Contostavlos and Rooney's brows and 'fake' eyelashes have remained a talking point on social media throughout the show so far - despite both contestants sharing on Instagram, ahead of entering the jungle, that they had undergone semi-permanent makeup procedures, such as microblading, eyelash extensions and lip tattooing.

While all the aforementioned cosmetic procedures are increasingly popular and are, for the most part, safe, there are some side effects and lesser-known complications that come with these types of treatments. Jodie Retallick, of Retallick Aesthetics, explains what to look out for.

Potential side effects to semi-permanent makeup

Microblading has grown in popularity allowing people to fill out, darken and shape their brows as they desire - without the need to redo it daily. (Getty Images)

As with any treatment or, indeed, tattoo, there is always a risk of an adverse reaction. To minimise the risk, it is advised that customers do their research, check out reviews, the expertise of the practitioner performing the treatment and the cleanliness of the environment.

Most reputable clinics in the UK will offer patch tests ahead of the procedure to ensure you are not allergic to the product. They should also offer you a consultation, to go through medical history, the desired results and any potential issues that may arise during and after the treatment.

1. Allergic reactions

Typically, the permanent makeup used is hypoallergenic, meaning reactions are rare. But in some instances, especially if you are sensitive to other beauty products and skincare items, you may experience a flare up from semi-permanent makeup treatments. Patch tests should be done at least a day in advance.

2. Discolouration and fading

Generally speaking, the tattoo ink used for both permanent and semi-permanent means is a lot better than it used to be. But in some instances, fading and discolouration can still occur. Given the nature of semi-permanent makeup, fading does naturally happen over time. In most cases, it usually lasts between 1-4 years, depending on the area – after which point, a touch-up may be needed to improve results. Other factors that can impact the colour and longevity of the ink include:

skin type

exposure to sun and UV rays

stress

smoking

medical conditions

3. Scarring

Although semi-permanent makeup can be used to cover and camouflage scars, it can in some cases cause scarring. This can happen if the tools used are not sterilised properly, or if you are prone to keloid scarring. With any trauma to the skin, there will be a level of scarring, because you are creating a wound and the skin will need to heal.

Keloid scars are formed when there is too much collagen in the skin, usually after injuries, surgery, acne, piercings or even burns.

You're more likely to get a keloid scar if you:

are of south Asian, Chinese, African Caribbean or Black African origin

are aged 10 to 30 years

are pregnant

have had a keloid scar before

4. Hyperpigmentation

Similarly, although rare, hyperpigmentation can occur after semi-permanent makeup. The best way to correct hyperpigmentation is either through medicated creams or with laser.

5. Infections

If aftercare protocols are not followed properly, or if the treatment is done in an unsanitary environment, infection can occur. Your practitioner should provide you with detailed aftercare instructions – and things like swimming pools, saunas and touching the area are strongly advised against.

Read more on cosmetic treatments