Shania Twain debuts fresh bouffant bob haircut for autumn 2024

One might assume that the quaint bob is just that; a sweet and charming hairstyle but with little-to-no versatility. I mean, with such short lengths, it's not too easy to whip up a Tinkerbell topknot or a Rapunzel plait – I would know, first hand. However, proving that there's more to the style than meets the eye comes Shania Twain, with her bouffant Barbie interpretation of the bob cut. Let's go girls!

Late last week [September 26, 2024], Shania attended the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards; she not only co-hosted the show but performed during it, too. Of course, her musical number (that was performed alongside a cadre of male dancers, may I add) was one to note but what had us reeling with excitement at first red-carpet glance was the singer's newly debuted hairstyle.

She's gone from chest-length brunette locks to a blonde bouffant bob! Her hair colourist, Matt Rez, took to Instagram to share a photo of the star's new 'do.

Sami Knight, the hairstylist behind the look in question, also shared a BTS red carpet video of Shania's new look.

This flicky update to her darker style, formerly a choppy marshmallow pink cut, is a genius style for the in-between length. So, when a shorter bob starts to grow out, hitting shoulder length, why not opt for a buoyant and defined flick just like Shania has?



Top with a tonne of hairspray at the crown et voilá! Chalk this up as another win for bob versatility.

