She knew the difficulty of having breast cancer. So, she did something about it

Rosemary Carrera didn’t have any symptoms when she was diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer six years ago. She had gone to see her doctor for a routine medical exam and at his suggestion had a mammogram done.

The test came back positive. Carerra was 40 and mother of an 8-month-old daughter, Alessi.

Her life quickly transformed into a marathon of medical treatments: Eight rounds of chemo, a hysterectomy, 28 rounds of radiation and breast reconstruction at the Miami Cancer Institute at Baptist Health South Florida.

The treatments took their toll, going months without being able to carry her daughter. When she finally could pick up her daughter on her first birthday, Carerra opened up wounds that required surgery to heal.

Carrera, now 46, had to leave her career as an optometrist and lean heavily on her family for support.

“It was exhausting, and I don’t know how we would have done it without all their help,” she said. “There are so many women who need this kind of support but don’t have it.”

Started nonprofit

It was her arduous journey that led Carrera to start 305 Pink Pack in 2020, a Miami nonprofit that offers breast cancer patients rides to medical appointments, help with caring for their children and even pitching in on housecleaning.

“We are the pack that has your back during this time,” Carrera said. “We’re now at 379 women that we’ve provided direct services for, but we’re still maxing out by mid-year.”

Pink Pack is now at full capacity but plans to reopen enrollment in January.

Most of the women who seek support from 305 Pink Pack are referred through social workers and nurse navigators at local treatment centers.

“They do a great job of identifying women who are at risk of either not completing treatment or facing a poor quality of life because of barriers to care,” Carrera said.

Getting to appointments biggest issue

Transportation remains the most in-demand service, as a majority of their clients don’t have access to a car. The nonprofit has provided more than 11,000 rides since its inception.

“If you live in Florida City and have to get to Sylvester in downtown Miami, that can be a three-hour commute on the bus. It takes a toll on your health,” Carrera said.

Childcare has also become a critical service. The nonprofit provides transportation for children to and from school, relieving cancer patients from juggling treatment with parental responsibilities.

Raysa Penalver, 51, had just emigrated from Cuba to Miami when she was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer in December 2022. She is still undergoing treatment and is unable to work. In need of financial help, a social worker referred her to 305 Pink Pack.

The group provided Penalver with a $2,500 stipend that she uses to pay for transportation to medical appointments as well as transportation for her 14-year-old son Rafael to get to school.

“You can use the money for important things, especially when you have no other way to make an income,” said Penalver in Spanish.

The nonprofit also provides free wigs and mani-pedis, which Penalver is important for “one to feel good about themselves.”

“They are very attentive to how I am doing with the treatments and it is very important to feel their company,” she said.

305 Pink Pack’s annual GO PINK KICK OFF PARTY at The Tank Brewery in 2023. Photo by Jorge Domingo.

Reaching out to Hispanic woman

Carrera, born to Cuban parents and raised in Miami, said she noticed a big information gap in Miami’s Spanish-speaking community when it came to cancer. She said many people women were not aware of when and how to get screenings done, which can lead to a more advanced stage of cancer when diagnosed.

Nationwide, breast cancer is the second most common cancer in women — with 1 in 8 women developing it in their lifetime — after skin cancers.

Hispanic and Latina women in the United States are often diagnosed with breast cancer at a later stage and tend to receive less aggressive treatment, resulting in a lower survival rate, according to a Web MD analysis. They are approximately 30% more likely to die from breast cancer than non-Hispanic white women in the U.S.

And Latina women of Cuban descent have the highest breast cancer mortality rate among U.S. Hispanics, with 18.9 deaths per 100,000 cases annually, according to the Web MD report. For women of Puerto Rican heritage, the rate is 17.0 per 100,000. For women of Central or South American ancestry, the rate is 10.15 deaths per 100,000

In the spring, 305 Pink Pack will host their first survivorship summit in Spanish, teaching women about breast cancer risks and steps to take to mitigate them.

Carrera also plans to address the misinformation about cancer among some in the Latin community, noting a distrust among some of seeking medical advice from doctors.

“We take advice from our loved ones, our neighbors … people who are in close proximity to us, and it sometimes can interfere with medical advice,” she said. “We try to really advocate to listen to your doctors and be open with your doctors about what you’re doing and what your questions are. A lot of people aren’t comfortable speaking up at the doctor’s office.”

‘Kids understand more than what we give them credit for’

One of the more personal challenges that many of the women face is explaining their cancer diagnosis to their children.

“My daughter was so small when I went through it that she doesn’t remember much, but she sees the photos pop up and asks, ‘Mommy, why didn’t you have hair?’” Carrera explained. “I tell her that when she was very little, we had help from her grandparents because I needed to get better.”

For women with older children, Carrera stresses the importance of open communication, tailored to the child’s age. “Kids understand more than what we give them credit for, and they’re very perceptive to what’s going on.”

She encourages mothers to involve their children during the treatment, whether it’s helping out at home or talking to them about what’s happening in a way they can understand. “If you’re going to shave your head, have them be part of that. If we’re not honest with them, their imaginations can envision the worst, which can make it much scarier for them.”

Carrera also advises women to communicate openly with their children’s schools.

“They spend eight hours a day at school, so teachers are often the first to notice if something’s off,” said Carrera. “So we want to make sure that they’re getting not only support at home, but support at school.”

Future plans

305 Pink Pack collaborates with local businesses and hospitals to fundraise.

As for future plans, Carrera envisions a broader reach. She hopes to see a Pink Pack in every county across Florida, and eventually across the country.

For now, the organization is developing a blueprint for Miami-Dade County and plans to expand into Broward County within the next few years.

To reach out to 305 Pink Pack, call 305-859-1224 or email info@305pinkpack.org or rosemary@305pinkpack.org

Sheila Smith, a 21-year breast cancer survivor, hugs Odessa Duncombe, a 2-year survivor, as they attend the Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk at Amelia Earhart Park on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Hialeah, Fla. The event raises funds for breast cancer research.

Susan G. Komen Walk

The Miami/Fort Lauderdale Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk will take place Saturday at Amelia Earhart Park, 401 E 65th St. in Hialeah. The event will open at 7 a.m. with the walk starting at 9 a.m.

To register, volunteer or fundraise, go to https://secure.info-komen.org/site/TR?fr_id=10532&pg=entry