Shop smart! Here are all the best products Yahoo editors tested in 2024

From AirPods to Solo Stoves, here are the products that Yahoo editors have crowned the year's best. (Solo Stove, Apple, Amazon)

We test hundreds of products every year to separate the cream from the crop — from car vacuums to air fryers to the fluffiest towels on the web. Two things we've learned from all this testing: All products are not created equal, and price isn't a good indicator of quality. In fact, some of our favorite finds fell on the lower end of the budget spectrum for their particular categories — and we made sure to share those finds with you every chance we got.

So what's the best of the best? We've been keeping track of our editors' faves and put together a list below. Whether you're looking for the best coffee maker to end all coffee makers, a flattering pair of jeans or some great wireless earbuds, we have the créme de la creme here. Keep scrolling for our favorite editor-tested finds of 2024.

Best home products of 2024 for the kitchen

Amazon Best nonstick pan Tramontina Professional Nonstick Fry Pan, 10-inch Full disclosure: Our resident cookware tester, Lisa Schweitzer, has been using a Tramontina nonstick pan for years. She says (and this is a direct quote), "Cooking with this pan is a dream! With only a slick of oil, eggs slide right off the surface and over the flared edge onto the plate." It performed as well or better than the other pans we tested, crisping salmon skin to brown ASMR perfection and cooking golden pancakes without hot spots. Cleanup is a breeze and only requires a few swipes with a soapy sponge, even around the rivets that secure the handle. About that handle: The removable silicone grip is a plus, as it keeps the handle cool on the stovetop. It also gives it added grip and makes it extra comfortable to hold. Read more about this skillet in our guide to the best nonstick pans. $32 at Amazon

Kristin Granero/Yahoo Best air fryer Cuisinart 6-Quart Basket Air Fryer Oven Topping our list for the best air fryers is this versatile model, which boasts substantial cooking room, requires minimal maintenance and is easy to use, all while looking sleek. It comes pre-assembled, so there's no setup required, and the accompanying instructions are intuitive. A bright LED interface displays five functions — air fry, roast, bake, broil, and warm — plus five presets. We assessed the air fry function by making french fries, breaded chicken tenders, chicken wings and crab rangoons, using package instructions and the "frozen" preset where there were none. Everything came out right on time and was juicy on the outside and crispy on the inside. While air-frying was the main focus of our test, we also tried several other functions: Our roasted chicken breasts, baked salmon and broiled steaks cooked to perfection. $120 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $120 at Macy's$120 at Walmart

Kristin Granero/Yahoo Best food storage containers Rubbermaid Brilliance Food Storage Container Set Topping our list for the best food storage containers is Rubbermaid's Brilliance line, which comes in a variety of sizes, available with either a glass or BPA-free Tritan plastic base. We tested the Tritan plastic and they were durable yet lightweight, the flip-style lids were easy to clean and, when locked, the set proved to be airtight. Based on our experience, the containers are also odor- and stain-resistant, so they still smell fresh and look like new after being used to store saucy foods such as marinara sauce and hot wings. Unlike some other plastic containers on the market, these containers have excellent clarity. Another biggie: The bases and the lids in both the plastic and glass versions are dishwasher-, freezer- and microwave-safe. $55 at Amazon

Best home products of 2024 for cleaning

Amazon Best featherweight vacuum (corded) Eureka Home Featherweight Featherweight vacuums are among the lightest and most compact, with Eureka's hitting the sweet spot in our testing of the best lightweight vacuums for value, form and function. The dust cup holds 0.55 liters, which is fairly generous for a featherweight vacuum, and detaches easily for handheld use. We also like how it's transparent, so you can see when it's getting full. For being so lightweight (only 4 pounds), this model packs a good amount of suction power and proved a solid match for all the materials in our tests. That included sand, which proved a sticking point for other models we evaluated. In real-life testing, we appreciated the Eureka Featherweight's 18-foot-long cord for skirting around bigger rooms and pieces of furniture. The vacuum is also freestanding, with the cleaner head remaining propped at a 90-degree angle for easier carrying. $34 at Amazon

Amazon Best upright vacuum Shark PowerDetect Upright Vacuum Cleaner Using a network of sensors, our pick for the best upright vacuum adapts to different environments and zaps everything in sight. For being on the heavier side (a common feature among vacuums with strong motors and sizable dust cups), it proved incredibly agile, with swivel steering and a shallow cleaner head that allowed us to get under and around furniture. LED lights helped with visibility, and the cord measures 30 feet, on the longer side for a vacuum in the upright category. The PowerDetect proved a match for a wide range of messes, sucking up Cheerios, rice, kitty litter, sand and stubborn pet fur. Its automatic "Detect" mode helped it cruise from bare floors to low-pile and plush carpets swimmingly. This feature was particularly impressive when it came to tackling smaller areas of carpet, like kitchen mats, because it used just enough suction to vacuum effectively without getting stuck or pulling up corners as a result of excessive gripping. Based on our experience, that's not an easy feat! $395 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $400 at Macy's$500 at Wayfair

Jessica Dodell-Feder/Yahoo Best car vacuum Black+Decker Flex Vac Senior Home Editor Jessica Dodell-Feder tested this for the best car vacuums in her compact SUV. Pebbles, crushed leaves, crumbs of all sizes and larger clumps of dirt proved no match for its powerful suction. But what really makes this cordless vacuum stand out is its reach. It has a flexible 4-foot hose with a curved nozzle that helped her access the tightest, most awkward spaces. "For the first time ever, I was able to get alllll the way under the front seats of my car without having to strain my back or crouch down," she raved. $95 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $127 at Walmart$110 at Ace Hardware

Best home products of 2024 for the bathroom

Frontgate Best bath towel Frontgate Resort Towel Topping our list of the best bath towels is this large and cushy, but still breathable, towel that comes in a cornucopia iterations. Woven of long-staple Turkish cotton, it's extremely soft, a feature it maintained even after Granero put it through the wringer (aka five wash-and-dry cycles). Despite being on the thicker and more absorbent side, it also dried fairly quickly. It took about 40 minutes, versus comparative styles that typically took close to an hour. Last time we checked, this Frontgate towel was available in 27 colors — with or without monogramming — and several sizes. It's meant for the bathroom, but its bold, bright hues would make it a great pool or beach towel in a pinch. $46 at Frontgate

Garnet Hill Best plush bath towel Garnet Hill Cloud-Loft Towel Woven of long-staple Turkish cotton, this pick "felt more like a blanket than a towel!" said Granero, our resident tester. "It's one of — if not the — plushest and coziest towels I've tried," she added, and it retained those features throughout five wash and dry cycles. To test absorbency, she dunked each towel in a bucket of water and folded it lightly to see how much it could hold without dripping (for more on our testing, read our full guide to the best plush bath towels). This pick retained as much as four liters of water at a time — more than any other towel she evaluated. Despite how much H2O it guzzled, it dried in about 45 minutes, which is what you typically see with towels that have finer fabrics and less thickness. $49 at Garnet Hill

Best home products of 2024 for the yard

Amazon Best pizza oven overall Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven This futuristic-looking pizza oven pod manages to strike a balance between performance and convenience. "Its dual-fuel compatibility (gas and wood) offers flexibility and the built-in thermometer ensures accurate temperature control. The quick preheating and easy clean-up make it ideal for spontaneous pizza nights," says Craig Agranoff, founder and editor-in-chief of WorstPizza.com, a pizza review and directory site. "It's a great option for people who don't have the space for a larger oven," adds Anthony Mangieri, chef and owner of the Una Pizza Napoletana in New York City and owner of Genio Della Pizza, a frozen pizza line. "It's also portable, which makes it incredibly versatile." We tested the Roccbox and can attest to its convenience (it came fully assembled, was quick to start and fired up in about 15 minutes) and versatility (for a smaller oven, it still has enough room to cook a 12-inch pizza, as well as other food items). Each Roccbox comes with a detachable gas burner and a professional pizza peel (worth $85), adding to its overall value. $400 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $400 at Ace Hardware

Best clothing of 2024

Madewell Best white T-shirt Madewell Northside Vintage Tee Gifting Editor Amanda Garrity loves this bestselling tee by Madwell — so much so that we crowned it the best white T-shirt over competitors from Gap, Hanes, Uniqlo, J.Crew and others. "I have a hard time finding T-shirts that aren't too loose and boxy for my petite frame, and this one has a shrunken fit that hits right at my hip, making it easy to tuck in," she said. She has owned the shirt for over a year and raves about how durable it is. "I've worn it more times than I can count and thrown it into the wash a million times, and it looks like new." Garrity gave it a 4.5 out of 5 on the opacity scale, so you don't have to worry about your bra showing through it, and she hasn't noticed any unwanted stretching or shrinking. Bonus: You can monogram the top to give it a personal touch! $24 at Madewell

Amazon Best jeans Levi's Women's Premium Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans It doesn't get much more classic than these high-rise, straight-leg jeans by Levi's, which we named the year's best timeless jeans. There are 15 washes to choose from, so you'll find a pair that suits your style, and they hit just above the ankle so your shoe collection can take center stage. Dodell-Feder calls them the "perfect wide (but not too wide) jeans. They feel timeless and also trendy, which is pretty impressive!" And while she would love to get them in another color, she notes that she would need to try them on because "the fit of Levi's jeans varies wildly by wash, in my experience." Dodell-Feder also says they're surprisingly comfortable despite having a structured silhouette. "They have a very high waist and button fly, so they are not sweatpants-comfy. But for no-stretch denim, I find them very comfortable, probably because of the wide-legged fit." $71 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $98 at Zappos$98 at Anthropologie

Naadam Best cashmere sweater Naadam The Original Cashmere Sweater Commerce Manager Julia Webb really knows her stuff when it comes to the best cashmere sweaters — she even directly compared three machine-washable options. During testing, she found that this softie from Naadam reigned supreme, calling it flattering, cozy and affordable. While it might not be the softest cashmere she's ever tried, she says it "still feels luxe and it's also not too fragile — it's durable enough I can wear it multiple times a week." What really makes this piece a standout is how long-lasting and easy to care for it is. It's also under $100, a steal for cashmere, and comes in an impressive 34 colors. $98 at Naadam

Best shoes of 2024

Amazon Best gym shoes for women Brooks Levitate Stealthfit 6 Neutral Running Shoe While most of the best gym shoes are designed for a particular activity, if you're looking for a well-rounded pair that can handle everything from running to weightlifting, take a look at these Brooks. The knit upper is stretchy and breathable, while the arrow-point pattern in the rubber outsole provides ample traction for wet gym surfaces and outdoor terrains alike. Julie Lohre, women's fitness expert, IFBB fitness pro athlete and certified personal trainer, calls them "my absolute go-to all-around favorite shoes because they strike the perfect balance between support and responsiveness. They give me a stable base for heavy lifting and enough cushioning for cardio sessions, making them incredibly versatile. The fit is snug and comfortable, which makes me feel secure no matter the workout." $94 at Amazon

Ugg Best women's slippers Ugg Tasman Slippers Ugg slippers have been in demand since the early 2000s, but this pair is probably the most popular right now. The Tasmans, our picks for best women's slippers, are lined with the same cozy sheepskin as your favorite Ugg boots, but their backless design makes them easier to slip on and off. The rubber soles are also the same as the brand's signature boots, which means they can go both indoors and out with ease. These look just as good with pajamas as with athleisure and are good go-tos for quickly letting the dog outside or grabbing the mail. The grippy soles mean you won't be slipping and sliding around, and they're cozy enough for hunkering down at home on chilly days. $110 at Ugg Explore More Buying Options $110 at Nordstrom$110 at Amazon

Hoka Best slip-on sneakers Hoka Ora Recovery Shoe 2 Hundreds of shoppers and podiatrists are fans of this ultra-cushioned pair of sneakers. Dr. Hillary Brenner, a podiatric surgeon, said this pair of supportive slip-ons "is hands down my favorite. They meet all the criteria of a supportive shoe, and I especially like that they make their shoes with the EVA material for shock absorption." Not only do the sneakers have the signature Hoka cushioning, but they boast a memory foam heel for added comfort and an elastic band at the ankle that cradles the foot and keeps it from sliding around. They're made from 100% vegan materials and have a mesh upper, making them super-breathable. Plus, they weigh less than 6 ounces. $90 at Hoka

Best travel gear of 2024

Amazon Best checked luggage Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Luggage This crowd-pleaser, our overall best checked luggage, sports 360-degree spinner wheels and side-mounted TSA locks, and it comes in a variety of snazzy colors (Burnt Orange! Caribbean Blue!) that'll make it stand out on the luggage carousel ... which will save you time. And don't fret about your gorgeous new suitcase getting dinged up — shoppers confirm that it'll endure even the most rough-and-tumble international treks. "It holds a lot and rolls very well. I've taken it on six flights so far (filled it up to 48 pounds!) and it has held up great … no damage, no issues," wrote one five-star reviewer. $160 at Amazon

Amazon Best hardside suitcase Delsey Paris Helium Aero Hardside Expandable Luggage If you're looking for a hardside suitcase that has it all, this is the one to buy. It's expandable and extremely lightweight. The interior is as roomy as it gets for a checked suitcase. However, you won't be able to tell unless you expand it with the hidden zipper. It's also fully lined and features two compartments with multiple pockets for easy access and organization. There's a TSA-compliant lock and multidirectional spinner wheels. Commerce Writer Moriba Cummings has owned this suitcase for over six years and says he has used it more times than he can count. After all these years, it still looks brand new, he reports. $200 at Amazon

Monos Best compression packing cubes Monos Compressible Packing Cubes These compression packing cubes were the sleekest and most well-made of all that we tested. They have a breathable mesh panel that helps with air circulation and lets you see what's inside each cube without unpacking. And the anti-catch zippers ensure that packing is always snag-free. It was easy to fit a lot into these cubes, which come in well-proportioned sizes and nest together easily to fit into a carry-on suitcase. The exterior of each Monos cube is made from a tear-resistant nylon twill that feels sturdy and durable (no matter how much you stuff into each cube) and the interior is lined with a soft anti-microbial fabric that keeps items looking and smelling fresh. $95 at Monos

Best bras of 2024

Nordstrom Best bra Natori Feathers Underwire Contour Bra When Carhart first saw this Natori bra, she was skeptical that the pretty lace option would provide the all-day comfort and support she expects from a T-shirt bra, let alone that it would become our pick for the best bra overall. She was shocked by just how comfy it was, however. The partially lined bra has a feminine lace trim that gives it a more fashion-forward feel, contoured plunge cups that provide a flattering shape and boost, and elastic-lined edges that keep it securely in place without digging. The underwire is barely noticeable, and the lace did not show underneath clothing. The adjustable straps were thin yet sturdy, and the lace and mesh were soft and comfortable even after hours of wear. The width of the straps increases as the sizes go up to give larger busts the support they need. $68 at Nordstrom Explore More Buying Options $68 at Bare Necessities$58 at Amazon