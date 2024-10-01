Shoppers love this 'extremely user-friendly' label maker — and it’s on sale for $23 ahead of Fall Prime Day

You'll have to hurry, though — it's a limited time deal!

If you're looking for a little extra organization in your life, Amazon Canada might have just the product for you. Ahead of Prime Big Deal Days on Oct. 8-9, you can currently shop some great sales like the Phomemo D30 Label Maker Machine. The handy device is just $23, which is an impressive 36 per cent off of its usual price.

Shoppers say it "packs quite the punch" and love how many customizations it can make to suit your personal style and preference. Scroll onwards to get all the details on this early October Prime Day deal and see for yourself why people love it.

The details

This compact little label maker uses thermal technology to print crisp labels that are water-resistant and long-lasting.

To use it, you download an app on your phone that connects to the label maker via Bluetooth. On the app, there are dozens of fonts, symbols, borders and templates to choose from to create your label. Once you've finished designing, you send it to the label maker and it prints!

You can utilize the labels to organize home supplies, add dates to food, label jars, identify cable and basically anything else that needs a bit of organization.

It's a number one best-seller and more than 3,000 people have bought one in the last month alone.

What reviewers are saying

🛍️ 18,500+ reviews

⭐ 4.3-star average rating

🏅Shoppers say the label maker is "extremely user-friendly" and "packs quite the punch"

Reviewers note that the machine "packs quite a punch" and that they use it to label spice jars, kids' school stuff and random cables.

Another shares that it's "compact," "easy to use," and that the adhesion of the "quality waterproof labels" is "excellent."

Others detail that it's "extremely user-friendly" and that the possibility for customizations is "endless" due to the number of icons, fonts, font sizes, borders and other options to choose from.

In terms of battery power, one shopper says that it lasts "for months" after only one charge.

However, some note that the label replacements — which need to be bought separately — can be "a bit pricey."

The verdict

Shoppers love that the Phomemo D30 Label Maker Machine is easy to use, provides excellent quality labels and that it stays charged for months.

It's currently 36 per cent off of its normal sale price and also has more than 18,000 reviews, many of which praise the handy device for the high-quality labels it produces.

Ahead of Prime Big Deal Days, you can shop it for just $22 and say goodbye to the chaos in your home!

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

