Show to champion hundreds of local producers

sMore than 500 exhibitors, from brewers to bootmakers, will take part in this year's Lincolnshire Show.

The event is best known for its livestock and equine competitions, which attract thousands of entries.

But it also champions local produce, celebrates the county's best businesses and stages a host of family attractions.

About 60,000 people are expected to visit the Lincolnshire Showground on Wednesday and Thursday.

Michael Davenport, the co-owner of Cote Hill Cheese, which is based in Osgodby, will be exhibiting for a 10th year.

“We bring plenty of cheese, so we never run out during the show," he said. "Financially, it’s very rewarding for us, but it’s also about meeting customers.”

Michael Davison, meanwhile, will be bringing his Spanish Boot Company, of Lincoln, to the show for the first time.

“We’re a husband and wife team and we’ve been preparing for the show for months," he said. "We’re under pressure, but it’s great fun."

Proud history

The Lincolnshire show has been educating people about food, farming and the countryside since 1869, when it took place on the Cowpaddle in Lincoln.

A wide range of events will be staged this year, including a parachute jump by the RAF Falcons display team, BMX shows and performances from horses and riders that appeared in Poldark and Peaky Blinders.

For the first time, there will be a garden show and a beach.

More than 2,460 entries will compete in the livestock and equine classes. Hayley Williamson, from Red House Farm, near Woodhall Spa, has been preparing her cattle and sheep since October.

"With this being on our home turf, it means a lot more than any other show," she said. There’s no better feeling than walking around that grand parade with your winning cow and a sash.”

Map app

Gates open at 8am and the show closes at 6pm on Wednesday and Thursday.

Tickets can be bought online in advance or on the gate, subject to availability. Tickets cost £24 for adults and £8 for children. Under-fives go free and family tickets are available.

The organisers have released an app that includes a map of the showground and guide to what’s happening and where.

Free parking will be available, while Stagecoach will be running buses from Lincoln Central Railway Station and Gainsborough Bus Station.

The A15 will be closed to non-show traffic between the A46 Lincoln Bypass and the A631 at Caenby Corner.

BBC Radio Lincolnshire will be broadcasting live from the show.

