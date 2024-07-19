SHUSHU/TONG FW24 Transforms Colette's 'Gigi' Into a Fashion Fairy Tale

The new SHUSHU/TONG Fall/Winter 2024 collection takes inspiration from the iconic novel "GIGI," written by French author Colette. Drawing on the fairy-tale elements of the book and focusing on Gigi's unique character, the collection mirrors her sense of innocence and desire to reject societal expectations.

Inspired by the book's "vivid satire, veiled in fairy tale imagery," the distinctive campaign, lensed by Zhong Lin, employs a subtle yet saturated color palette of pinks, beiges and browns. Spotlighting signature silhouettes from the new season collection, the campaign showcases classic SHUSHU looks like ruffled mini dresses, lacy separates and embellished gowns.

The Parisian-inspired collection was first shown on the runway at Shanghai Fashion Week, and is now available for purchase.

Take a look at the new campaign above and head to the SHUSHU/TONG website for a closer look at the collection.

