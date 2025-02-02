Skin so clear it looks like glass? Esthetician talks K-beauty trend, how to achieve it

Achieving "glass skin" is having a smooth, glowing complexion. This beauty trend boasts skin so luminous it resembles the clarity of glass.

Originating in South Korea, glass skin has become the benchmark for radiant, healthy skin. Over the last decade, Korean beauty, or K-beauty, has become synonymous with detailed and innovative regimens that attempt to enhance the skin's natural appearance.

But getting glass skin isn't about using fad products; it's a mindful approach that combines hydration, gentle exfoliation, and layering skincare in a carefully curated routine.

Erica Choi, co-founder of Superegg and a licensed esthetician, shares more on glass skin and how to unlock a clear complexion.

What is glass skin?

Glass skin describes a complexion that "plainly looks like glass," says Choi. It's smooth, even and has a light-reflecting glow. The skin appears this way when someone is bare-faced.

If someone has glass skin, the texture is shiny, and just like glass, this skin is near translucent, appearing poreless.

Glass skin was popularized between 2017 to 2018, according to Choi.

"That was when a lot of media and influencers started portraying or using a lot of Korean beauty products, and it started getting a lot of traction overseas," she reveals.

From there, the glass skin trend went viral among consumers.

"This is a kind of goal that people want to achieve. It's a very radiant look without the use of makeup," says Choi.

How to get glass skin

There are various ways to achieve glass skin, Choi reveals.

"It really comes down to your personal preference. It can be achieved via layering on many different types of products. They err on the lighter side, so it does layer well; it doesn't pill, it doesn't really suffocate the skin, so it's suitable for even oily or acne-prone skin," she explains.

Choi says there's a misconception that only a certain type of skin can achieve this look.

"I feel like if you are able to really listen to your skin and if you hone in on how your skin is feeling on a daily basis, you can really cater toward it," Choi said.

Glass skin can be achieved at any age, even if you have mature skin, Choi said. "With the right routine, with the right products, you can achieve this glass skin look that's suitable for your generation."

Achieving glass skin isn't just about what you apply to your face. You also need to nourish your body in other ways, such as staying hydrated, getting ample sleep and exercising daily, says Choi.

"I feel like for Korean beauty, this glass skin philosophy, it's not just for outer appearance, it's also for your inner as well," she explains. "It's your whole lifestyle that helps you achieve this look."

Glass skin routine

Choi recommends taking the "layering route" to achieve glass skin.

She starts out with a gentle cleanser and double-cleanses at night to remove excess oils and residue from the day.

"Then I go in with a toner or essence," she says. "This is a very watery product, so I layer on it."

After this step, you may choose to add a serum that caters to your skin's needs, such as a hydrating serum or exfoliating serum. End your evening routine with a moisturizer and don't forget to apply SPF in the mornings.

"Two, three times a week, I also like using a hydrating sheet mask, so that's adding in another layer," Choi says. "There's different ways in achieving this look that you want, and at the end of the day, I think it's about consistency.

"It's not like a one day thing that you do, and you can get this glowy, naturally radiant look. It's a process, and in that process, it's about creating your own ritual and this holistic approach to healthy skin."

As for products to use, look out for hydrating and plumping ingredients. Choi recommends incorporating hyaluronic acid and glycerin. "Just any ingredients that attracts water to the skin," she says.

Soothing, herbal ingredients − like green tea and mugwort − are other staples for glass skin. "Cica is a mainstay as well," Choi adds.

Light exfoliants are also important to maintain skin cycling. Choi recommends PHAs, LHAs and lactic acids.

SPF is another vital step in any skincare routine. "You're not going to get that luminous, translucent skin without sun protection," says Choi.

