Smelly fridge? This deodorizer (on sale for $22) can keep it fresh for 10 years

Step aside, baking soda — this stainless steel doodad is more affordable over time and, more importantly, really works.

We've all been there: A forgotten to-go container finds its way to the back of the fridge and lurks there long past its expiration date. The next thing you know, you're getting slapped in the face by an overwhelming stench as you open the door. Boxes of baking soda can only do so much to squelch unsavory smells. For those stubborn odors, you need something stronger — like the top-selling Purriko Deodorizer. This smart little doodad uses advanced decomposition techniques to eliminate odors effectively, lasting up to a decade before needing a replacement. And guess what? It’s currently on sale!

Why is it a good deal? 💰

This deodorizer is down to one of its lowest prices it's been all year, so it might be a while before we see another discount. One thing's for sure — it'll cost more than $22 in baking soda to keep your fridge fresh for 10 years.

Why do I need this? 🤔

No one likes a stinky fridge. It's unappealing, especially when you're going in for a midnight snack. Worse than that, those scents can seep into food and water. While keeping a clean fridge is the best way to keep odors to a minimum, things happen — a takeout box is forgotten, or a container leaks mystery liquid onto the shelf. With this deodorizer, you don't have to worry about smells lingering long past cleaning time.

This is also an environmentally friendly option. The stainless steel shell and the filtering core have a 10-year lifespan, with nothing you need to replace. It just works, saving you from needing to buy any refills. Of course, this means it's a passive filter — it works more slowly than a powered air filter, but it also works consistently instead of only when it's powered on. One of these deodorizers covers 18 cubic feet of fridge space.

This nontoxic, rust-proof shell protects your fridge from funk — you know, the bad kind. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

A lot of people count on this gadget to keep odors away, and it has over 4,000 five-star ratings.

Pros 👍

"Having boiled eggs and onions in the refrigerator at the same time can be horrific," said one fan. "Baking soda cannot mask the smells, so I bought this to try, and to my surprise, it actually does make the refrigerator smell fresh. ... I would give it 10 stars if I could."

A second reviewer echoed that praise: "I've tried many, many baking soda boxes over the years, odor crystals and just about every other product for odor control in a refrigerator … and this little gem is it! I am so happy I stumbled onto this."

A pet owner even said it can eliminate that dreaded dog smell: "I have three medium/large dogs who sleep in a small room. ... It always smells like dog in there. I didn't think it would work because this room is like 7 feet by 10 feet; I figured even if the product worked, the room would be too big for it to work effectively. After about 36 hours, I came downstairs this morning to let out my dogs, and there is no smell of dogs."

Cons 👎

While many users say it's effective at minimizing most smells, a few noted that it has one stubborn opponent: broccoli. "Cute little thing [that] pretty much eliminates odors in our fridge," said this shopper. "However, the stainless steel couldn't stand up to some broccoli casserole I brought home the other day."

Another reviewer lamented the lack of indicator lights. "The device is attractive and well made, but I can't tell if it's functional or only decorative."

Oh, and here's another fun fridge find:

Amazon Lamu Lazy Susan $18 $25 Save $7 with Prime and promo code This nifty fridge turntable was designed to maximize space (while minimizing food waste). It's rectangular to make the best use of your fridge shelves, and it rotates 360 degrees so you can easily see — and remember — everything you have before it spoils. "Gone are the days of old sauces, jars and containers getting stuck in the back of the fridge to turn into a forgotten fuzzy science experiment," shared an impressed shopper. "This amazing turntable makes everything on the tray really easy to grab and find, we are a lot less wasteful because we have access to it all on the turntable. We love it!" Save $7 with Prime and promo code Copied! U589HMQR $18 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Vacuums

iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum $180 $250 Save $70 Lowest price ever See at Amazon

Auto

Dormzie Tire Inflator $50 $60 Save $10 Lowest price ever See at Amazon

Home

Fab Totes Clothes Storage Bags, 6-Pack $15 $42 Save $27 with Prime and coupon | Editor-approved See at Amazon

Yankee Candle, Apple Pumpkin $17 $31 Save $14 See at Amazon

CGK Unlimited Sheet Set, Queen $18 $30 Save $12 with coupon See at Amazon

Bedsure Throw Blanket $20 $31 Save $11 See at Amazon

Leapul Leaf Blower $72 $140 Save $68 See at Amazon

Bali Outdoors Wood Burning Fire Pit $95 $180 Save $85 See at Amazon

Kitchen

Mercer Culinary Genesis 8-Inch Chef's Knife $39 $60 Save $21 Editor-approved See at Amazon

JoyJolt JoyFul Food Storage Containers, 24 Pieces $40 $70 Save $30 See at Amazon

Cosori 6-Quart Air Fryer $90 $120 Save $30 See at Amazon

KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer $270 $330 Save $60 See at Amazon

Halloween

Luditek Halloween LED Pumpkin Lights, 2-Pack $10 $15 Save $5 with Prime | Lowest price ever See at Amazon