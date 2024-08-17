Snap up these fan-favorite makeup sponges on sale — just $6 for a 5-pack

'Just as soft, bouncy and absorbent as the name brand': nearly 75,000 shoppers say these squishy sidekicks blend makeup effortlessly.

No one wants obvious concealer (that's an oxymoron) or a cakey, mask-like foundation. A trusty makeup sponge is a must-have that lets you blend those as well as bronzers and shadows to perfection. And there's no need to shell out big bucks for a brand name when Beakey Makeup Sponges will do the trick, fans say — especially when they're on sale. Right now, you can get a 5-pack for just $6 — that's just over $1 each.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

These wildly popular sponges will save you plenty of bucks. For some perspective, compare this colorful set with one Beautyblender sponge, which will set you back $20. Five of those would run you $100!

Why do I need this? 🤔

Applying makeup is an art, and an artist needs quality tools. Beakey sponges can be used wet or dry, and they're just the right shape for all types of liquid and cream makeup, reviewers say. They're also latex-free and easy on sensitive skin.

Wondering why you need one of these pleasingly plump sponges in the first place? "Once you've discovered the wonder of a [blender sponge], you'll never go back to using your dumb old fingers again," says Jennifer Romolini, Yahoo's senior beauty editor. "They make any kind of face makeup appear more smooth on your skin. They blot out creases and also extend the life of your products — you'll use less concealer and foundation, and you'll use it more efficiently."

The Beakey sponges come in an assortment of fun colors, or you can choose a set in your favorite shade. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Nearly 75,000 Amazon reviewers have given these makeup sponges a five-star rating — pretty dang impressive numbers! Many compare them favorably to more expensive sponges.

Pros 👍

"These are seriously the best generic Beauty Blenders!" raved one fan. "Why anyone would pay $20 for a name-brand Beautyblender when there are excellent dupes like these is beyond my realm of comprehension. These are just as soft, bouncy and absorbent (but not overly so, as to waste product) as the name brand."

This shopper agreed — no need to overspend. "I debated between these and the Beautyblender and decided to try these first. I did not understand how they wouldn't 'waste' product, but now I understand! These little guys are so helpful in spreading my liquid concealer around and blending it in so the color is nice and smooth. I use the flat bottom for the forehead, chin and cheeks … while using the pointed edge for the nose area and any creases. It is easy to clean it after each use (I use a squirt of foaming hand soap) and let it dry out before the next use."

Even the pros are fans: "I am a makeup artist and I use these for my clients. They are super soft and squishy and perform better than the Real Techniques sponges I used to use. They can be easily washed without any cracking or staining. And they are so inexpensive that I can just throw them away and use a new one each time (which I prefer to do for clients). I use them both wet and dry for applying everything; foundations, concealers, powders, you name it! Don’t waste your money on the Beauty Blender or Real Techniques sponges — these are better!"

Cons 👎

Most shoppers say buildup is easy enough to remove with regular soap, but this five-star fan shared: "They are easy to clean, but they do seem to stain." Another customer agreed: "It is nearly impossible to get rid of all the stains completely." (Might we recommend the black set to avoid the problem altogether?)

These also may take a little more getting used to than the brand names. "I like how inexpensive these are, the quality is good," said a final shopper. However, "I can only use them when they are fully damp and expanded, otherwise, if they're dry, they feel a bit hard to apply makeup."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Beauty and wellness

Bio-Oil Skincare Oil $10 $14 Save $4 See at Amazon

Medicube Zero Pore Pads 2.0 $18 $31 Save $13 See at Amazon

Innza Laser Hair Removal Device $64 $95 Save $31 with coupon See at Amazon

Style

Hanes Jersey Pocket Shorts $8 $19 Save $11 See at Amazon

Brabic Tummy Control Bodysuit $13 $23 Save $10 with coupon See at Amazon

Automet Half-Zip Pullover $24 $53 Save $29 with coupon See at Amazon