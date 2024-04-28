South Overland Park’s Chapel Hill features 6 Entries in Home Builders Association Spring Parade of Homes

Set upon the gently rolling landscape of what was once a 240-acre family farm, the Chapel Hill community has blossomed, becoming one of the most sought-after new home neighborhoods in South Johnson County.

Located at the intersection of 175th St. and Noland St, this community offers exception diversity in its new home floor plan options priced from the upper $600,000s to $1 million; not to mention the enhanced subdivision amenities that include two swimming pools (one competition sized), a Clubroom/Clubhouse, Pickleball Court, Tot Lot, open green space, and expansive asphalt walking trails that add to the pastoral feel of the community.

There are several featured custom homebuilders here that are showcasing their newest floors plans from single family homes to limited maintenance provided Villa homes.

On the single-family side, three brand new plans are showcased during this year’s Spring Parade of Homes.

Entry #215

The Archer 1.5-story with Loft by Rob Washam Homes features four bedrooms (two of the bedrooms are on the main floor), four bathrooms, a two-story reception foyer with overlooking catwalk, and a full-sized family room loft, all with modern finishes and colors for today. Don’t overlook the inviting covered patio for evening relaxation.

This home is located at 13006 W. 174th Ter. With a market price of $750,000, this allows the buyers of this home to select appliances and carpeting for their personal final touch.

Entry #216

The Kinsley 1.5-story with Loft by New Mark Homes is presenting a brand-new covered entry porch façade never seen before on this popular plan. Step into the entry foyer and know you have arrived. The five bedrooms (two on the main floor) and huge family loft space make this home over 3,300 square feet of finished living space.

This home is located at 17421 Gillette St. (at the corner of Gillette St. and 174th Ter.) and is presented at $754,900, which includes noted upgrades and options.

Entry #217

The updated Windsor Reverse 1.5-story plan by Inspired Homes features a new modern front façade presented for the first time as an additional option for this popular layout. It is highlighted by over 3,200 square feet of open concept living, in addition to a screened deck porch with fireplace and fully finished lower level with walk behind bar and three bedrooms.

This plan features a total of five bedrooms, four bathrooms, and three fireplaces, and is a must see on your Spring Parade touring list. It is located at 17433 Gillette St. (at the corner of Gillette St. and Parkhill St.) with a fully optioned presentation at $845,915.

The Villa homes within the Chapel Hill community share all the same amenities as the single-family homes, but offer a more relaxed lifestyle and worry-free, maintenance provided yard care including snow removal, mowing and lawn fertilization, shrub trimming, landscape bed mulching, and sprinkler on/off servicing seasonally.

These Villa style homes were designed by award winning architect Scott Bickford of Bickford & Company and feature all the aesthetics and designs of a single-family home, but in a villa environment.

Showcased Villa Spring Parade entries include:

Entry #218

Built by James Engle Custom Homes the Mansfield Reverse 1.5-story located at 13402 W. 174th Ter. includes three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a 2-car garage, and a finished lower-level family room with walkup bar and covered deck. This villa home is available at $619,900 and offers 2,559 square feet of finished living space.

Entry #219

This Kelly Reverse 1.5-story plan, also built by James Engle Custom Homes, features an expanded first floor open concept with two bedrooms on the main level, (the home has a total of three bedrooms), three bathrooms, and a completed lower-level finish with walkup bar. The 2,420 square feet of living space here includes a covered patio, vaulted beamed great room, and a 3-car front side entry garage. See this home today at 13414 W. 174th Ter. priced at $634,000.

Entry #220

The Monroe Reverse 1.5-story located at 13422 W. 174th Ter. is another award-winning floor plan by James Engle Custom Homes. This beautiful home features three bedrooms (two of the bedrooms are on the main level), three bathrooms, and a 3-car front side entry garage. The entry encompasses an eye-catching spiral staircase with landing, and there is a zero-entry shower in the master suite bathroom. Prospective buyers will find 2,520 square feet of finished space with an available market price of $644,000.

Prospective buyers are encouraged to tour these homes soon. There are only 44 Villa homes available, and half are already sold, so time is of the essence.

Chapel Hill is exclusively marketed by Weichert REALTORS® Welch & Company

Chapel Hill

Location: 175th St. at Noland (between Quivira & Pflumm), Overland Park, KS 66221

Information Offices: Single Family Homes - 17421 Gillette St.; Villa Homes - 13402 W 174th Ter.

Hours: Single Family Homes - 11am to 5pm Monday - Saturday, Noon to 5pm Sunday; Villa Homes - Noon to 5pm Daily

Prices: Single Family Homes - Upper $600,000s to $1 million; Villa Homes - Low to Mid-$600,000s

Contact: Single Family Homes - Bill Gerue and Krissy Kempenger at 913-681-8383; Villa Homes - Keith Viken at 913-278-1010

Websites: Single Family Homes - ChapelHillKC.com, Villa Homes - ChapelHill.Villas