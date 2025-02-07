Spicy 'n sweet: Baked by Melissa releases Tabasco-infused cupcakes. Flavors, where to buy

A New York bakery chain is looking to pack a spicy punch with its new cupcakes.

Baked by Melissa, a New York-based bite-sized cupcake chain, has released a limited-edition collaboration with Tabasco (yes, the hot sauce). The collaboration features two different flavors, including one cupcake made with a Tabasco-infused cake and, if that isn't enough, a Tabasco-infused cream cheese icing. The cupcakes are available at Baked by Melissa stores in New York and online.

Interested in learning more? Here's what to know about the spicy and sweet treats.

What flavors are the Baked by Melissa x Tabasco cupcakes?

The Baked by Melissa and Tabasco cupcakes come in two flavors:

Red Velvet with Tabasco Sauce: Red velvet cake infused with Tabasco sauce, Tabasco sauce cream cheese icing, topped with white and green sprinkles

Triple Chocolate Fudge: Triple chocolate fudge cake stuffed with Hershey's Fudge, topped with chocolate icing and mini chocolate chips

Each cupcake pack also comes with one mini bottle of Tabasco sauce.

Baked by Melissa and Tabasco have released limited-edition spicy and sweet cupcakes.

Where can you buy the Tabasco cupcakes?

The limited-edition cupcakes are available at Baked by Melissa locations in New York and on the Baked by Melissa website for nationwide shipping, in-store pickup and Manhattan delivery. The six-pack is only available in stores.

How much are the Tabasco cupcakes?

A 25-pack features 13 red velvet with Tabasco sauce cupcakes and 12 triple chocolate fudge for $37. The six-pack is $10.25.

A 50-pack, which includes 25 of the limited-editing cupcakes, in addition to five dark chocolate and four marshmallow, dulce de leche, brookie (brownie cookie), red velvet and strawberry is also available for $70.

How long are the limited-edition cupcakes available?

The cupcakes are available, while supplies last, through Feb. 28.

Founded by Melissa Ben-Ishay in 2008, Baked by Melissa has taken the dessert industry by storm with its quirky flavors and collaborations.

Greta Cross is a national trending reporter at USA TODAY. Follow her on X and Instagram @gretalcross. Story idea? Email her at gcross@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tabasco-infused cupcakes debut from Baked by Melissa. Where to buy