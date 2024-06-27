Spitfire replica built in garage in Torquay

Rikki Scott built the spitfire using the instructions from a scale model kit [BBC]

A man has built a three-quarter scale replica of a Mark V Spitfire using the instructions for an Airfix plane model.

Rikki Scott started building the model of the World War Two fighter plane in his single-car garage three years ago.

He said it was the third and biggest one he had built and, after unveiling it in his driveway it forged a friendship.

Retired pilot Barrie James, 88, was walking along St Michael's Road in the town when he said "the plane took my breath away" and he simply had to go and talk to the man who had built it.

The plane's body and wings were built separately in the garage before being bolted together on the drive.

Mr Scott said his neighbours had commented "very impressive", "a work of art", and "magnificent".

His wife Liz said she was "very proud of what he has achieved" but hoped it would be the last one as her car needed work doing instead.

