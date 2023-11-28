Sport Chek's Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale has been extended: Shop Nike, Adidas & more
You can still save on holiday gifts and winter gear — don't miss your chance to score up to 65%.
Thought you missed out on Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals? Think again — the Sport Chek Black Friday sale has been extended. Yup, Sport Chek still has tons of markdowns on must-haves for this coming winter! Snag discounted finds from your favourite activewear brands like Nike, Adidas, Columbia and more. Prices are up to 65 per cent off, meaning you can save big on that new winter jacket or holiday gift ideas for your loved ones. The Canadian retailer's biggest sale of the season continues to run through Nov. 29.
Helly Hansen Men's Daybreaker Fleece Jacket$48$80Save $32
Columbia Men's Valley Point Winter Ski Jacket$120$220Save $100
Merrell Men's Thermo Akita Winter Boots$100$170Save $70
Under Armour Men's Charged Cotton Sportstyle Left Chest T Shirt$20$30Save $10
Ripzone Men's Sanford 2.0 Pullover Hoodie$25$50Save $25
Columbia Sweater Weather Modern Fit Tunic$90$129Save $39
Helly Hansen Women's Senja Parka Jacket$250$420Save $170
McKinley Women's Lola Winter Boots$50$100Save $50
FWD Women's Core Allyear Jogger Pants$27$55Save $28
Under Armour Women's Tech Twist 1/2 Zip Long Sleeve Top$35$50Save $15
JBL Pulse 5 Portable Bluetooth Speaker$200$300Save $100
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)$279$329Save $50
Beats Fit Pro True Wireless Earbuds$200$240Save $40
Pur Serenity Weighted 8 lb Knit Blanket$50$150Save $100
Therabody Theragun Prime Percussive Massage Gun$249$399Save $150
Fitbit Luxe Fitness & Wellness Tracker$99$130Save $31
Whether you're shopping for gifts or are treating yourself to some pre-Christmas indulgences, you're going to want to take advantage of these top Sport Chek deals. Ahead, shop some of the best extended Black Friday deals to shop before they sell out.
Best extended Sport Chek Black Friday deals for men
Save 40%: Helly Hansen Men's Daybreaker Fleece Jacket
You can wear this jacket alone on chilly days or layer it up when the temperature drops even more.
Shop this fleece jacket on sale in colours black and blue.
Save 45%: Columbia Men's Valley Point Winter Ski Jacket
This insulated ski jacket is ready to hit the slopes with an adjustable hood, ski pass pocket and internal key clip.
Shop this ski jacket on sale in brown, black and blue.
Save 40%: Merrell Men's Thermo Akita Winter Boots
Shoppers rave that these boots are "great for walking in snow packed areas," and are the "perfect city winter boot."
Take $70 off these waterproof hiking boots.
Save 33%: Under Armour Men's Charged Cotton Sportstyle Left Chest T Shirt
You can break a sweat in this simple tee, as it wicks away moisture to keep you feeling cool throughout your workout.
Stock up on this sweat-wicking tee in every colour.
Save 50%: Ripzone Men's Sanford 2.0 Pullover Hoodie
This hoodie has a brushed fleece interior to keep you feeling warm when the temperature drops. It's available in five neutral colours.
Save 50 per cent on this Ripzone hoodie
Best extended Sport Chek Black Friday deals for women
Save 30%: Columbia Sweater Weather Modern Fit Tunic
With its stretch fit and soft fleece feel, this pullover style has a stand-up collar for added protection.
This sweater features a stand collar, snap-close placket and side-front pockets.
Save 40%: Helly Hansen Women's Senja Parka Jacket
Harsh winters call for warm outerwear, like this Helly Hansen parka. It features a water and windproof exterior and a recycled synthetic filling.
This chic parka has a faux fur hood and down alternative filling.
Save 50%: McKinley Women's Lola Winter Boots
At half price, this deal on winter boots is almost too good to pass up. Shoppers love their "lightweight and comfortable" fit, as well as the "non-slip sole [that's] safe for slippery walkways."
The winter boots are an affordable pick at just $50.
Save 50%: FWD Women's Core Allyear Jogger Pants
These cozy joggers are spacious at the hip and thigh with a tapered leg, giving you room to move. Grab them in all seven colours to have one pair for every day of the week.
These cozy joggers come in sizes XS to 2X.
Save 30%: Under Armour Women's Tech Twist 1/2 Zip Long Sleeve Top
For an extra layer during your winter workouts, reach for this long sleeve top. It's loose, light, and it keeps you cool.
Snag this workout top in sale in pink, black or blue.
Best extended Sport Chek Black Friday lifestyle deals
Save 33%: JBL Pulse 5 Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Get ready to experience a 360-degree light show as the speaker pulses in sync with the beat of your music.
This speaker is dustproof and waterproof.
Save 15%: Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
The AirPods Pro feature advanced audio technology with Active Noise Cancellation to tune out external noise and focus on whatever you’re listening to.
Score a rare deal on Apple AirPods.
Save 20%: Beats Fit Pro True Wireless Earbuds
These flexible earbuds are equipped with secure-fit wingtips, ensuring they'll comfortably stay in place all day.
These earbuds are noise-cancelling.
Save 50%: Pur Serenity Weighted 8 lb Knit Blanket
For a weighted blanket that offers both comfort and style, look to this thick knit version. It weighs in at eight pounds — just the right size for a stress-reducing feel.
Relax with the help of this comforting weighted blanket.
Save 40%: Therabody Theragun Prime Percussive Massage Gun
This percussive massage gun helps to relieve sore muscles and tension by penetrating deep into the body's tissues. It delivers up to 120 minutes of use and five different massage speeds.
Soothe tired muscles with this percussive massage gun.
Save 25%: Fitbit Luxe Fitness & Wellness Tracker
This Fitbit Luxe tracker is on sale now for under $100, which makes it a great gift idea this holiday season. It monitors your breathing rate, heart rate variability, workouts and more.
Stay on top of all your health and wellness goals with this Fitbit tracker.
Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.