Cyber Monday is over, but you can still shop these 30+ extended deals in Canada

We've rounded up the best deals you can still shop from Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy & more

Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Sport Chek's Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale has been extended: Shop Nike, Adidas & more

You can still save on holiday gifts and winter gear — don't miss your chance to score up to 65%.

Kate Mendonca and Melina Brum
sport chek black friday extended sale items
Save up to 70% on winter gear and more at Sport Chek. (Photos via Sport Chek)

Thought you missed out on Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals? Think again — the Sport Chek Black Friday sale has been extended. Yup, Sport Chek still has tons of markdowns on must-haves for this coming winter! Snag discounted finds from your favourite activewear brands like Nike, Adidas, Columbia and more. Prices are up to 65 per cent off, meaning you can save big on that new winter jacket or holiday gift ideas for your loved ones. The Canadian retailer's biggest sale of the season continues to run through Nov. 29.

Whether you're shopping for gifts or are treating yourself to some pre-Christmas indulgences, you're going to want to take advantage of these top Sport Chek deals. Ahead, shop some of the best extended Black Friday deals to shop before they sell out.

Best extended Sport Chek Black Friday deals for men

Save 40%: Helly Hansen Men's Daybreaker Fleece Jacket

You can wear this jacket alone on chilly days or layer it up when the temperature drops even more.

Sport Chek

Helly Hansen Men's Daybreaker Fleece Jacket

$48$80Save $32

Shop this fleece jacket on sale in colours black and blue. 

$48 at Sport Chek

Save 45%: Columbia Men's Valley Point Winter Ski Jacket

This insulated ski jacket is ready to hit the slopes with an adjustable hood, ski pass pocket and internal key clip.

Sport Chek

Columbia Men's Valley Point Winter Ski Jacket

$120$220Save $100

Shop this ski jacket on sale in brown, black and blue. 

$120 at Sport Chek

Save 40%: Merrell Men's Thermo Akita Winter Boots

Shoppers rave that these boots are "great for walking in snow packed areas," and are the "perfect city winter boot."

Sport Chek

Merrell Men's Thermo Akita Winter Boots

$100$170Save $70

Take $70 off these waterproof hiking boots.

$100 at Sport Chek

Save 33%: Under Armour Men's Charged Cotton Sportstyle Left Chest T Shirt

You can break a sweat in this simple tee, as it wicks away moisture to keep you feeling cool throughout your workout.

Sport Chek

Under Armour Men's Charged Cotton Sportstyle Left Chest T Shirt

$20$30Save $10

Stock up on this sweat-wicking tee in every colour.

$20 at Sport Chek

Save 50%: Ripzone Men's Sanford 2.0 Pullover Hoodie

This hoodie has a brushed fleece interior to keep you feeling warm when the temperature drops. It's available in five neutral colours.

Sport Chek

Ripzone Men's Sanford 2.0 Pullover Hoodie

$25$50Save $25

Save 50 per cent on this Ripzone hoodie

$25 at Sport Chek

Best extended Sport Chek Black Friday deals for women

Save 30%: Columbia Sweater Weather Modern Fit Tunic

With its stretch fit and soft fleece feel, this pullover style has a stand-up collar for added protection.

Sport Chek

Columbia Sweater Weather Modern Fit Tunic

$90$129Save $39

This sweater features a stand collar, snap-close placket and side-front pockets.

$90 at Sport Chek

Save 40%: Helly Hansen Women's Senja Parka Jacket

Harsh winters call for warm outerwear, like this Helly Hansen parka. It features a water and windproof exterior and a recycled synthetic filling.

Sport Chek

Helly Hansen Women's Senja Parka Jacket

$250$420Save $170

This chic parka has a faux fur hood and down alternative filling.

$250 at Sport Chek

Save 50%: McKinley Women's Lola Winter Boots

At half price, this deal on winter boots is almost too good to pass up. Shoppers love their "lightweight and comfortable" fit, as well as the "non-slip sole [that's] safe for slippery walkways."

Sport Chek

McKinley Women's Lola Winter Boots

$50$100Save $50

The winter boots are an affordable pick at just $50.

$50 at Sport Chek

Save 50%: FWD Women's Core Allyear Jogger Pants

These cozy joggers are spacious at the hip and thigh with a tapered leg, giving you room to move. Grab them in all seven colours to have one pair for every day of the week.

Sport Chek

FWD Women's Core Allyear Jogger Pants

$27$55Save $28

These cozy joggers come in sizes XS to 2X. 

$27 at Sport Chek

Save 30%: Under Armour Women's Tech Twist 1/2 Zip Long Sleeve Top

For an extra layer during your winter workouts, reach for this long sleeve top. It's loose, light, and it keeps you cool.

Sport Chek

Under Armour Women's Tech Twist 1/2 Zip Long Sleeve Top

$35$50Save $15

Snag this workout top in sale in pink, black or blue.

$35 at Sport Chek

Best extended Sport Chek Black Friday lifestyle deals

Save 33%: JBL Pulse 5 Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Get ready to experience a 360-degree light show as the speaker pulses in sync with the beat of your music.

Sport Chek

JBL Pulse 5 Portable Bluetooth Speaker

$200$300Save $100

This speaker is dustproof and waterproof.

$200 at Sport Chek

Save 15%: Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

The AirPods Pro feature advanced audio technology with Active Noise Cancellation to tune out external noise and focus on whatever you’re listening to.

Sport Chek

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

$279$329Save $50

Score a rare deal on Apple AirPods. 

$279 at Sport Chek

Save 20%: Beats Fit Pro True Wireless Earbuds

These flexible earbuds are equipped with secure-fit wingtips, ensuring they'll comfortably stay in place all day.

Sport Chek

Beats Fit Pro True Wireless Earbuds

$200$240Save $40

These earbuds are noise-cancelling.

$200 at Sport Chek

Save 50%: Pur Serenity Weighted 8 lb Knit Blanket

For a weighted blanket that offers both comfort and style, look to this thick knit version. It weighs in at eight pounds — just the right size for a stress-reducing feel.

Sport Chek

Pur Serenity Weighted 8 lb Knit Blanket

$50$150Save $100

Relax with the help of this comforting weighted blanket.

$50 at Sport Chek

Save 40%: Therabody Theragun Prime Percussive Massage Gun

This percussive massage gun helps to relieve sore muscles and tension by penetrating deep into the body's tissues. It delivers up to 120 minutes of use and five different massage speeds.

Sport Chek

Therabody Theragun Prime Percussive Massage Gun

$249$399Save $150

Soothe tired muscles with this percussive massage gun.

$249 at Sport Chek

Save 25%: Fitbit Luxe Fitness & Wellness Tracker

This Fitbit Luxe tracker is on sale now for under $100, which makes it a great gift idea this holiday season. It monitors your breathing rate, heart rate variability, workouts and more.

Sport Chek

Fitbit Luxe Fitness & Wellness Tracker

$99$130Save $31

Stay on top of all your health and wellness goals with this Fitbit tracker.

$99 at Sport Chek

