Sport Chek's Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale has been extended: Shop Nike, Adidas & more

Save up to 70% on winter gear and more at Sport Chek. (Photos via Sport Chek)

Thought you missed out on Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals? Think again — the Sport Chek Black Friday sale has been extended. Yup, Sport Chek still has tons of markdowns on must-haves for this coming winter! Snag discounted finds from your favourite activewear brands like Nike, Adidas, Columbia and more. Prices are up to 65 per cent off, meaning you can save big on that new winter jacket or holiday gift ideas for your loved ones. The Canadian retailer's biggest sale of the season continues to run through Nov. 29.

Whether you're shopping for gifts or are treating yourself to some pre-Christmas indulgences, you're going to want to take advantage of these top Sport Chek deals. Ahead, shop some of the best extended Black Friday deals to shop before they sell out.

Best extended Sport Chek Black Friday deals for men

You can wear this jacket alone on chilly days or layer it up when the temperature drops even more.

This insulated ski jacket is ready to hit the slopes with an adjustable hood, ski pass pocket and internal key clip.

Shoppers rave that these boots are "great for walking in snow packed areas," and are the "perfect city winter boot."

You can break a sweat in this simple tee, as it wicks away moisture to keep you feeling cool throughout your workout.

This hoodie has a brushed fleece interior to keep you feeling warm when the temperature drops. It's available in five neutral colours.

Best extended Sport Chek Black Friday deals for women

Save 30%: Columbia Sweater Weather Modern Fit Tunic

With its stretch fit and soft fleece feel, this pullover style has a stand-up collar for added protection.

Harsh winters call for warm outerwear, like this Helly Hansen parka. It features a water and windproof exterior and a recycled synthetic filling.

At half price, this deal on winter boots is almost too good to pass up. Shoppers love their "lightweight and comfortable" fit, as well as the "non-slip sole [that's] safe for slippery walkways."

These cozy joggers are spacious at the hip and thigh with a tapered leg, giving you room to move. Grab them in all seven colours to have one pair for every day of the week.

For an extra layer during your winter workouts, reach for this long sleeve top. It's loose, light, and it keeps you cool.

Best extended Sport Chek Black Friday lifestyle deals

Save 33%: JBL Pulse 5 Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Get ready to experience a 360-degree light show as the speaker pulses in sync with the beat of your music.

The AirPods Pro feature advanced audio technology with Active Noise Cancellation to tune out external noise and focus on whatever you’re listening to.

Save 20%: Beats Fit Pro True Wireless Earbuds

These flexible earbuds are equipped with secure-fit wingtips, ensuring they'll comfortably stay in place all day.

Save 50%: Pur Serenity Weighted 8 lb Knit Blanket

For a weighted blanket that offers both comfort and style, look to this thick knit version. It weighs in at eight pounds — just the right size for a stress-reducing feel.

Save 40%: Therabody Theragun Prime Percussive Massage Gun

This percussive massage gun helps to relieve sore muscles and tension by penetrating deep into the body's tissues. It delivers up to 120 minutes of use and five different massage speeds.

This Fitbit Luxe tracker is on sale now for under $100, which makes it a great gift idea this holiday season. It monitors your breathing rate, heart rate variability, workouts and more.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.