Spotted at Lululemon: 14 new arrivals our editorial team is racing to buy

Lululemon just added a ton of new arrivals — here are our favourite ones (Photos via Lululemon).

If there's one thing Lululemon excels at, it's making athleisure look (and feel) luxurious. There's something about wearing Lululemon — whether on a hiking trail or in the street — that inspires you to move your body. Heck, they are the official retailer of Team Canada for a reason.

As someone who likes to move my body wearing Lululemon, I often keep my eyes peeled for the brand's new arrivals to see if there's anything worth adding to my collection (spoiler alert: there always is). New gear drops every Tuesday, so more often than not, you can find me in its What's New section perusing the goods.

From Align leggings to newly-dropped Team Canada merch, keep scrolling to shop Lululemon's best new arrivals of the week — I'll race ya!

Lululemon Dual Pouch Wristlet Wallet This cute Dual Pouch Wristlet comes with a wallet, so you can keep everything you need on hand, from your cards and cash to your phone, keys and lip balm. Shop it in five colourways. $58 at Lululemon

Lululemon BeCalm Shrug If a shrug comeback was on your 2025 Bingo card, you can go ahead and stamp your square! This retro yoga shrug was inspired by a dancer's warm-up gear and is perfect for when you want a little bit of warmth. Shop it in three colours. $78 at Lululemon

Lululemon Leather Alternative Mini Bag 1.2L This new mini bag is made from a leather alternative and will elevate any look. It's similar in size to the popular Everywhere Belt Bag, measuring 8.4" x 2" x 4.3" with a capacity of just over one litre. Shop it in two colours before it (inevitably) sells out. $148 at Lululemon

Lululemon BeCalm Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Pant These flowy, cozy, baby blanket-soft pants are an everyday retreat. They have an ultra-soft, fuzzy interior and four-way stretch for incomparable comfort. Shop them in three colours. $108 at Lululemon

Lululemon City Essentials Mini Shoulder Bag 1L This '90s-inspired micro shoulder bag is perfectly sized to fit your phone, keys, cards, and chapstick. It converts into a wristlet if that's your thing and comes in five colourways. $64 at Lululemon

Lululemon UV-Protective Cinch-Waist Running Jacket A cute pick for when you want to lunch after your run (or coffee date after your workout date), this quick-drying jacket has a cinchable waistband for a versatile, dressed-up look. Shop it in three colours. $148 at Lululemon

Lululemon Slouchy Sling Bag 6L This shoulder bag has a U-shaped silhouette, making it easy to nestle comfortably under your arm and close to your body. It's super roomy with interior zippered pockets to keep smaller essentials organized. Shop it in five colours. $74 at Lululemon

Lululemon lululemon Align Twist-Back Tank Top This buttery soft tank top has a built-in shelf bra for added support and coverage. It's ideal for cup sizes C/D and features ballet-inspired back-twist details for extra airflow — perfect for sweaty workouts! Shop it in two colours. $68 at Lululemon

Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Leather Alternative If you love the Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag but have always dreamed of a dressier version, this leather alternative version may be perfect for you. Shop it in two colours: chestnut brown and black. $98 at Lululemon

Lululemon lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 25" There's a reason why Lululemon's Align leggings have more than 20,000 reviews. The high-rise pants are buttery soft, super stretchy and have a hidden waistband pocket to keep small items — like cards and keys — safe. Shop them in dozens of colours, including this trending leopard pink. From $98 at Lululemon

Lululemon Modal-Silk Cowl-Neck Long-Sleeve Shirt This cowl-neck long-sleeve top is made from a luxurious blend of silk and modal that will glide across your skin. Shop the airy top in four colours. $78 at Lululemon

Lululemon Varsity High-Rise Pleated Tennis Skirt This flattering tennis skirt is designed with cute, weightless pleats and built-in shorts for distraction-free coverage. It comes in four colours, including black and white, and sizes 0 to 14. $98 at Lululemon

Lululemon Multi-Pocket Crossbody Bag 2.5L This crossbody bag is perfect if organization is your top priority. It's sleek, not bulky and has so many pockets. It's designed for casual wear as a crossbody or shoulder bag, thanks to the adjustable shoulder strap. Shop it in three colourways. $74 at Lululemon

