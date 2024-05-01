Starbucks Drinks Are Buy One Get One Free on Thursday (Yes, Again!)

Starbucks is known to offer sweet deals on Thursdays

Starbucks Starbucks Lavender Drinks for Spring

Starbucks' Thursday deal is back once again!

On Thursday, May 2, the coffee company is treating its customers to a little extra pep to carry them over the midday slump. All handcrafted drinks are buy-one-get-one-free from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The chain often shares deals on Thursdays — sometimes it's half-off drinks, $3 drinks or BOGO like on May 2. Starbucks rewards members can snag the deal through the app. Simply find the offer in the app when ordering online or ask the barista to apply it if you’re checking out in-store.

There are plenty of fun and classic drinks that you can apply the deal towards, including Starbucks’ spring lavender drinks.

Related: Starbucks Adds New Spicy Lemonades — and Announces All Drinks Are Buy One Get One Free on Thursday

In March, the company introduced lavender for the first time with the Iced Lavender Cream Oatmilk Matcha and Iced Lavender Oatmilk Latte.

Now the latest drink with the new flavor is the Lavender Créme Frappuccino: a caffeine-free blended drink. Lavender and vanilla syrup are blended with milk and ice and topped with whipped cream in the seasonal drink.

Starbucks Starbucks Spicy Lemonade

Fans can also add the spring taste to any menu item with lavender cream cold foam. Starbucks suggests adding it as a customization to their iced chai tea latte, but it can be used to top any beverage.

Related: Benny Blanco Jokes SZA Only Comes Over When He Cooks These Dishes: 'A Gift and a Curse' (Exclusive)

In April, Starbucks introduced another warm weather treat: Spicy Lemonade Refreshers and spicy cream cold foam.

There are three flavors of the Spicy Lemonade Refreshers — dragon fruit, pineapple and strawberry — and each gets its heat from combining a spicy chili powder blend with lemonade.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.