Starbucks Will No Longer Charge for Non-Dairy Milk — Plus Holiday Drinks Are Coming Soon

The coffee chain announced that the holiday menu and free milk swaps are coming in early November

Starbucks is looking out for its customers, and looking ahead to the holidays!

On Oct. 30, the coffee chain announced that they would no longer charge extra for customizing drinks with non-dairy milk. The money-saving move goes into effect on Nov. 7, which is the same day that their holiday drink and food menu will land in stores nationwide.

Customizing drinks with soy, oat, almond or coconut milk is the second most requested personalization people make (after adding a shot of espresso), according to a press release. Customers should notice a price reduction of more than 10% if they previously used non-dairy milk.

“Core to the Starbucks Experience is the ability to customize your beverage to make it yours. By removing the extra charge for non-dairy milks we’re embracing all the ways our customers enjoy their Starbucks,” said Starbucks’ CEO Brian Niccol.

If non-dairy discounts weren’t mood-lifting enough, then Starbucks’ holiday menu arrival should do the trick! The festive drinks and food items will be available nationwide on Thursday, Nov. 7. Details of the specific beverages (and their famous red cups) are not available just yet.

The company did reveal the holiday merchandise and grocery-store items already coming to retailers.

Newly-designed cold cups, thermos and gift cards are landing at stores on Nov. 7 to make the season merry and bright.

Many of the cups are adorned with gemstone-inspired textures or ornament-inspired drawings. Crimson-studded cups, color-changing reusable cups and a glittery hot pink Stanley tumbler are just a few of the limited-time items.

Grocery shelves nationwide are now stocked with new and returning goodies. Fan favorites, like gingerbread-flavored coffee and white chocolate mocha-flavored creamer, are back as of Oct. 30. Plus, a slew of brand-new additions are available for purchase like vanilla and chocolate-flavored cold brew concentrate, non-dairy sugar cookie latte creamer and peppermint mocha-flavored creamer.

The coffee shop recently announced they would be discontinuing the olive oil-infused Oleato drinks as part of Niccol’s big push to “get ‘Back to Starbucks’,” he said in a video message shared on Oct. 22.

“We will simplify our overly complex menu, fix our pricing architecture, and ensure that every customer feels Starbucks is worth it every single time they visit," he said.