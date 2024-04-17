Starbucks' New Spicy Refreshers Are Here to Give You a Kick

Spice up your morning with these new drinks.

Starbucks

Things are getting spicy at Starbucks.

On Tuesday, the coffee giant announced it's rolling out a suite of new Refreshers, this time with a little pick. The Spicy Lemonade Refreshers include three tropical flavors, all inspired by the "swicy" trend, which Starbucks explained in a statement on its website "combines sweet and spicy flavors in all sorts of creative ways."

The new flavors include a Spicy Dragonfruit, which combines the "sweet flavors of mango and dragonfruit" and is shaken with ice, dragonfruit pieces, lemonade, and a Starbucks Spicy Chili Powder Blend.

Then there's the Spicy Pineapple, which Starbucks says combines the "sweet flavors of pineapple and passionfruit," and is again shaken with ice, chunks of pineapple, lemonade, and that chilu powder.

Finally, there's the Spicy Strawberry, which brings together the "flavors of strawberry and açaí," and – you guessed it — shaken with ice, strawberry pieces, lemonade, and the chili blend.

But Starbucks isn't leaving coffee lovers in the lurch with this new spiced-up menu. It's also introducing the Spicy Cold Foam, which comes with the Spicy Chili Powder Blend. It's available to add to all sorts of drinks, including cold brews, lattes, chai tea, and really whatever concoction you can make up in your mind.

The new spicy menu additions are only here for a "very limited time" this spring, according to Starbucks, so if you want one, you better get one while they last. And Starbucks is giving you one reason to go order it tomorrow, April 18.

According to Today, Starbucks will offer a buy-one-get-one-free promo for its Rewards members. With the promotion, rewards users can purchase any beverage (including any of the new refreshers) and get another one free from noon to 6 p.m. You just need to apply the promo in the Starbucks app when ordering online or by asking a barista if you're ordering in-store. It's also the perfect time to order one of the store's other spring menu items, including Iced Lavender Cream Oatmilk Matcha, the Lavender Crème Frappuccino, or the Lavender Cold Foam, which are also only available for a limited time. And hey, this way you can share a drink with your sweetest — or spiciest — friend.



