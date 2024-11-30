"Stay In A Hotel, Not A Motel" — And 15 Other Essential Tips For Traveling Alone

Traveling alone can be fun and exciting, but it also requires increased caution to help protect you from potential risks. I recently asked the solo travelers of the BuzzFeed Community and beyond to share their safety tips for traveling alone, and so many people had helpful advice to share. Make sure you pass it along!

Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.

1."Stay in a hotel, not a motel where doors open into a hallway. Also, don't stay at the ground level; always request a higher floor. Talk like you are not alone and get in the habit of saying 'we' and 'us.'"

—jessethecowgirl

2."From a criminal justice student, be aware of your surroundings. If you listen to music, have the volume low enough to hear your surroundings. Don't turn on your light as soon as you get home; generally, be wary of strangers. If you get followed, run to a store or school that has cameras outside. Also, and most importantly, LISTEN TO YOUR GUT. If you feel unsafe or weird but don't know why, leave or find a safe space."

—anonymous Rapideye / Getty Images/iStockphoto

3."I pack clothing with lots of pockets that have closures or are hidden, like jackets with interior pockets and pants with zipper pockets. It keeps my items secure when I travel, and I don't have to carry a bag that could potentially be lost or stolen. Also, I check the maps on my phone and put my phone away before heading out. This keeps me from wandering around with my phone in my hand, where it could get snatched, and keeps my attention on my surroundings as I explore. When visiting large cities, I try to blend in with the locals as much as possible so I don't stand out to anyone targeting tourists. So I try to dress like the locals and always try to look like I know where I'm going even if I am lost."

—radtraveler35

4."If I'm anywhere and I think there may be a chance of someone following me or watching me, I circle the block or area multiple times to make sure they don't follow. Luckily, it's never been the case that someone is actually following me. I also wear a jacket with accessible pockets. I can keep everything important close at hand and the rest in my carry-on. It keeps me from losing things and wasting time looking for them when I'm in a hurry."

—anonymous Dima Berlin / Getty Images

5."I have a 'boyfriend,' so if I feel someone is following too close on the way to my hotel room, I knock on the door and get pissed when Steve (it's always Steve) doesn't open the door. Like, 'Steve, you useless asshole, come open the door!' Then I let myself in the room and continue to bitch at him until the door is locked."

—anonymous

6."I carry a dummy phone and wallet. The crime that you are at most risk of is robbery, and thieves aren't likely to check as you hand it over."

—Henry Almanza Eyeem Mobile Gmbh / Getty Images

7."Be confident and know where you are going. If someone asks if you are traveling alone, say no. Make sure to carry a personal protection device."

—psychictree596

8."I’ve seen too many tourists in NYC take a picture of the skyline in the middle of moving traffic. You’re not in a theme park — you're in a real city. People need to realize that nobody cares about making your picture perfect. Also, research is key. Read reviews on what area you're staying in and what other travelers say about the general vibe of that neighborhood. Stay off your phone as much as possible and be aware of your surroundings because people will snatch phones out of your hand."

—mikekhim

9."Buy a door wedge that you can slip underneath the door. It can help make opening the door a little more difficult."

—givemeallthebooksandtea Ftiare / Getty Images/iStockphoto

10."I bought a door alarm for hotel rooms. Turn it on at night, stick it right behind the door, and if someone tries to open your door at night, the most ungodly, loud alarm starts wailing. Either they'll be spooked and run off, you'll be awoken and can fight back, or someone else hears and gets help."

—monikap6

11."I travel frequently for work. When I get on the elevator in a hotel, I always position myself by the control panel and ask people (men) what floor they need before I press my own floor. I was followed to my floor/room once before I started doing this and haven't made that mistake again."

—anonymous Zhang Meng / Getty Images

12."I research exits at the airport and try not to listen to music in open areas. Security can only be so good in these places. Things happen in a blink of an eye, and you never know who decided to walk into that airport on the same day as you."

—donacielita

13."I'm 13, but a safety hack that I know is putting your keys between your fingers. Basic stuff."

—maskedbook94 Nosystem Images / Getty Images

14."I make sure to keep my head up, be aware, and walk with purpose. I do NOT bury my face in my phone while walking in public. The goal is to look like you know where you are going, look confident, and pay attention to things around you. You cannot do that while your face is buried in your phone."

—anonymous

15."1) Don’t drink alcohol or bring it back to the room you’re staying in. 2) Don’t wander. Have a destination and walk with purpose, even if it’s pretend. Looking lost makes you a target. 3) Check in with people. Let them know your travel plans and update them. 4) Don’t give too much personal information when meeting new people. 5) Research unsafe areas to avoid. Research everything! 6) Research car service and schedule transportation ahead of time. 7) Research cash/card culture. Sometimes, having cash on hand is important. 8) Take advantage of group trips! That way, you’re not wandering alone from place to place. 9) Learn some keywords in the language."

—anonymous

16.Finally, "I divide my time between Wisconsin country living and Chicago. Carjackings are on the rise in large cities like Chicago, and when I took an Uber around the city, the driver and I were chatting, and it turns out he went to high school with my niece and nephew, graduating with the latter. He was carjacked while minding his business in an affluent suburb, waiting for another pickup. According to my sister and brother-in-law, carjackers may cause you to rear-end them and/or box you in between their car and a partner's car so you can’t escape. When I’m alone, someone knows where I’m going and when I arrive."

"I also check my surroundings, especially at night, taking note of things that look sus while avoiding eye contact and conversation with sus-looking people. Conversations can be a green light for someone to take advantage of you, putting you in a potentially dangerous situation. I also move fast. Need directions? Can’t help you. Need a ride? I’ll call you an Uber. While helping someone is a kind act, some people may fake-need to distract you before they move in for the kill. When I’m in Chicago, I frequently text my siblings who live there, and when I'm in Ubers, I carefully monitor the driver’s movements and route. I keep my purse hidden as best I can. The last thing? According to a guy friend, I’m intimidating. I’m only 5’4", and I carry myself with a leave-me-alone vibe. Pepper spray also helps."

—anonymous

What are the best places to travel solo? Have any additional safety tips to share? Comment below or submit your answer through this Google form.