The Strokes’ Albert Hammond Jr. Lists His Revamped L.A. Home for $2.9 Million

Albert Hammond Jr. doled out just over $1.8 million for a dated little number perched high in the Hollywood Hills back in 2019. Since then, the house has undergone a dramatic remodel and is essentially brand new from top to bottom. Now the Los Angeles-born guitarist for The Strokes and his longtime wife Justyna are walkin’ out that door and hoisting the revamped modern spread on the market with an asking price of nearly $2.9 million.

Perched on a promontory high above the Sunset Strip, amid a parcel spanning almost half an acre and accessible via a gated driveway that flows to an attached two-car garage, the all-white stucco structure was built in 1977 and updated by the local design firm Fine Craftsmanship. Inside, four bedrooms and four baths are draped across 2,605 square feet of multi-level living space accented with hardwood floors, 20-foot ceilings, interior windows, and vast expanses of glass offering picturesque views that encompass Universal Studios, the Hollywood Sign, and beyond.

Main-level highlights include a brick-clad foyer that steps up to a dining area and a sleek kitchen furnished with top-tier Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances, plus a separate windowed prep area. A bedroom with its own bath is tucked away behind the kitchen, while steps lead up to a fireside living room sporting a custom bookshelf wall with a rolling library ladder, a drop-down projector screen for watching movies, and sliding glass doors opening to a patio.

The pitched ceiling soars to over 20 feet high over the dining area and kitchen.

Two additional en suite bedrooms on the top floor of the house include a primary suite featuring a private balcony, a walk-in closet, and a sky-lit bath equipped with dual vanities, a spa tub, and a steam shower, and elsewhere is an office/den loft that could be used as a fourth bedroom.

Rounding out the listing held by Robert Kallick and Sara Kaye Sexton of Compass are the secluded grounds, where you’ll find terraced and landscaped gardens paired with multiple patios hosting a pool and spa, as well as a barrel-style sauna, a cold plunge, and an outdoor shower.

In addition to their Hollywood Hills home, the Hammonds also own a two-bedroom condo in the Century City neighborhood of L.A. that they picked up in spring 2020 for $1.6 million.

