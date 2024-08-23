Subway Is Slashing the Price of Footlong Sandwiches to $6.99 for 2 Weeks

Customized sandwiches and all 22 “chef-crafted” subs are eligible for the discount, which is available through Sept. 8

Subway Subway is selling footlong sandwiches for $7

Subway is getting in on the fast food value menu craze.

Now through Sept. 8, the sandwich chain is selling footlong subs for $6.99.

Subway, which was once known for their $5 footlong deal, currently sells 12-inch sandwiches for upwards of $16. But the cost is cut nearly in half for the next two weeks.



All 22 “chef-crafted” sandwiches are eligible for the discount, as are custom subs. Customers must use promo code 699FL when ordering on Subway’s app or website to activate the deal.

Subway North America President Doug Fry said the deal comes at a time when diners are "stretched more than ever, and too often that means a tradeoff on quality, variety or flavor to find an affordable meal."

He added: "At Subway, our definition of value is a mix of delicious options at the right price without compromising quality. Our menu is full of footlongs for every budget, and this new deal means our guests can get the sandwiches they crave at a great value.”

Fellow sandwich chain Jimmy John’s also has a discounted sub for a limited time.

Jimmy John’s customizable $10 Total Package Meal lets customers choose an 8-inch sandwich from seven options like roast beef, B.L.T. and tuna salad sandwiches. Plus, the deal includes a bag of chips, a dessert — like a chocolate chip cookie or brownie — and a regular-sized fountain drink.

The $10 meal was introduced on Aug. 5, just weeks after other fast food joints rolled out their meal deals.

On June 20, McDonald’s introduced a $5 Meal Deal with a McDouble or McChicken sandwich with small fries, four-piece chicken McNuggets and a soft drink.

Burger King is keeping the discounts coming by extending their $5 Your Way Meal to be available through October.

For $5, BK customers can score their choice of a Whopper Jr., Chicken Jr. or bacon cheeseburger; along with the sandwich, they get 4-piece chicken nuggets, French fries and a soft drink.

