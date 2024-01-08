'Suits' co-stars Sarah Rafferty and Gina Torres look 'gorgeous' at the 2024 Golden Globes

Sarah Rafferty and Gina Torres are two of the "Suits" stars presenting at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards. (Photo by JB Lacroix/WireImage)

Sarah Rafferty and Gina Torres aren't playing when it comes to glamour.

The "Suits" co-stars looked stunning on the Golden Globes red carpet on Sunday, as they arrived to present awards with their fellow cast mates Patrick J. Adams and Gabriel Macht.

Rafferty, 51, looked like a natural beauty wearing an off-white halter-neck gown that donned silver gems and a dramatic train. The "My Life with the Walter Boys" actress paired the piece with nude-coloured heels and let her red hair flow over her shoulders.

Sarah Rafferty rocked an off-white halter gown on the red carpet. (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Torres, 54, on the other hand, opted for a darker look, featuring a sheet black, half-buttoned shirt as well as a black and white floor-length floral-patterned skirt. The "9-1-1: Lone Star" actress shined with luscious brown curly hair and a glamorous makeup look.

Fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, were quick to show their appreciation for the two women, with many noting how beautiful they looked at the event.

Gina Torres stunned in a sheer, half-buttoned black shirt for the event. (Photo by John Salangsang/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images)

"They look so gorgeous, OMG," someone commented under a video of the two showing off their looks.

"The way I'm refreshing every social media app every five seconds for new pictures of Sarah Rafferty and the rest of the [Suits] cast," someone else posted.

"Gina Torres has been gorgeous my entire life," one person raved.

"What a Golden Globes goddess," another added about Torres.

While chatting with Variety's Marc Malkin on the red carpet, Torres explained what it was like when they all learned they'd be presenting at this year's Golden Globes.

🎥 Sarah Rafferty and Gina Torres at the Golden Globes pic.twitter.com/OP8kBWxds0 — Sarah Rafferty Source (@SarahRSource) January 7, 2024

"When it all came through, we were all texting each other," she shared.

"Our text thread is insane right now. So it's very exciting."

But after Malkin asked if anyone had texted their "Suits" co-star Meghan Markle to come join them at the Golden Globes, Torres revealed they actually can't reach the Duchess of Sussex.

"We don't have her number," Torres replied. "We just don't."

"She'll see. She'll watch. She'll be happy that we're here."

