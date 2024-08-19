Suki Waterhouse's custom Chloé dress brought Seventies flair to the Eras tour

Suki Waterhouse’s wardrobe is a curated chaos of Seventies nostalgia, with a dash of rock ‘n’ roll and a pinch of British wit.

The singer once again brought sweetheart 1970s style to the forefront of our imaginations as she took to the stage to support Taylor Swift during the Eras Tour.

Suki looked to Chloé for the hot-anticipated Wembley affair - and the French fashion delivered. Courtesy of creative director Chemena Kamali, Suki exuded retro whimsicality in a peach-hued gown with cascading tiers of ruffles and an ephemeral silhouette.

Suki Waterhouse performed as the opening act for during the Eras Tour (Getty)

Marrying bohemian glamour with quintessentially mystical Stevie Nicks style, the gown epitomised the brand’s latest house codes. As previously demonstrated by Chloé poster girls Zoe Saldana and Sienna Miller at the 2024 Met Gala, the luxury label has been championing flowing layers of chiffon, earthy colour palettes and uber-feminine frills in free-spirited silhouettes.

With a helping hand from celebrity hairstylist Linnéa Nordberg, Suki completed her diaphanous on-stage attire by wearing her blonde hair down loose in her signature shag 'do, adding another layer of Seventies nostalgia to her animated look.

The singer wore a custom ruffled gown by Chloé (Getty)

Paying homage to close friend Taylor, Suki accessorised with a series of friendship bracelets, famously worn by the singer’s fans to her concerts for swapping with fellow attendees.

A dewy, doe-eyed makeup blend curated by Riley-Kate Makeup accentuated her soft facial features, with a thick brow, peachy complexion and a dusting of rose-tinted blush mirrored the ethereal nature of her gown.

The 1970s-inspired outfit featured cascading ruffles in peachy tones (Getty)

A day later, Suki performed at All Points East, borrowing style notes from Taylor for the occasion. She graced Victoria Park in a pair of silver sequinned hot pants, layered over some black tights and teamed with a ruffled blouse that leaned into ‘piratecore.’

Free-flowing cuts have become a key Suki staple. The blouse culminated in wispy layers of sheer fabric that danced around the London-native as she performed, flanked by ribbons that streamed from the sleeves and Victoriana lace panels.