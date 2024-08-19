Suki Waterhouse's custom Chloé dress brought Seventies flair to the Eras tour
Suki Waterhouse’s wardrobe is a curated chaos of Seventies nostalgia, with a dash of rock ‘n’ roll and a pinch of British wit.
The singer once again brought sweetheart 1970s style to the forefront of our imaginations as she took to the stage to support Taylor Swift during the Eras Tour.
You may also like
Suki Waterhouse frilled bloomers and thigh-high boots look is getting us transitional weather-ready
Suki Waterhouse just revived this Princess Kate-approved classic trend
Suki looked to Chloé for the hot-anticipated Wembley affair - and the French fashion delivered. Courtesy of creative director Chemena Kamali, Suki exuded retro whimsicality in a peach-hued gown with cascading tiers of ruffles and an ephemeral silhouette.
Marrying bohemian glamour with quintessentially mystical Stevie Nicks style, the gown epitomised the brand’s latest house codes. As previously demonstrated by Chloé poster girls Zoe Saldana and Sienna Miller at the 2024 Met Gala, the luxury label has been championing flowing layers of chiffon, earthy colour palettes and uber-feminine frills in free-spirited silhouettes.
MORE: We over-analysed Suki Waterhouse’s winter sun pregnancy wardrobe
MORE: Escape the LA buzz at the secluded Bel-Air Hotel beloved by Hollywood royalty
With a helping hand from celebrity hairstylist Linnéa Nordberg, Suki completed her diaphanous on-stage attire by wearing her blonde hair down loose in her signature shag 'do, adding another layer of Seventies nostalgia to her animated look.
Paying homage to close friend Taylor, Suki accessorised with a series of friendship bracelets, famously worn by the singer’s fans to her concerts for swapping with fellow attendees.
A dewy, doe-eyed makeup blend curated by Riley-Kate Makeup accentuated her soft facial features, with a thick brow, peachy complexion and a dusting of rose-tinted blush mirrored the ethereal nature of her gown.
A day later, Suki performed at All Points East, borrowing style notes from Taylor for the occasion. She graced Victoria Park in a pair of silver sequinned hot pants, layered over some black tights and teamed with a ruffled blouse that leaned into ‘piratecore.’
SEE: Suki Waterhouse just made a case for decadent flapper-girl dressing
RELATED: Suki Waterhouse stepped out in three retro outfits that we can't wait to copy
Free-flowing cuts have become a key Suki staple. The blouse culminated in wispy layers of sheer fabric that danced around the London-native as she performed, flanked by ribbons that streamed from the sleeves and Victoriana lace panels.