Sur La Table Black Friday deals include Ina Garten's fave Le Creuset for $150 off

Score up to 75% off top brands like Staub, Zwilling, All-Clad and more, thanks to the Sur La Table Early Black Friday Sale.

Calling all home cooks: If you're ready to retire your scuffed-up pans and dull knives, today's the day to thank them for their service and make way for some spiffy new additions to your kitchen arsenal. Why? Well, the Sur La Table Early Black Friday Sale is on, with savings of up to 75% so you can give your equipment a refresh without breaking the bank. We're seeing deals on sought-after brands like Le Creuset, Staub, All-Clad and more, so go ahead and stock up on essentials like Dutch ovens, nonstick cookware and knives while you can save big.

As shopping experts, we know how to spot the top-tier Black Friday deals in a heap of mediocre (or downright bad) markdowns. By comparing price histories across retailers, we're able to point you in the direction of the sales that are actually worth checking out — so you can rest assured the ones on this list have been vetted and are editor-approved.

Keep scrolling to see our Sur La Table Black Friday deal picks, and hey, if there's an aspiring chef on your list, you might be able to get some gift shopping in before the holiday rush. With that, happy saving! (Psst: Be sure to check out our roundup of the best Black Friday kitchen deals for more.)

The best Sur La Table Black Friday deals

Sur La Table Staub Deep Dutch Oven, 4-Quart $130 $500 Save $370 Every home kitchen needs a Dutch oven, and Staub's are revered as some of the most durable out there. This model can cook up a serious amount of deliciousness without taking up too much room in your cupboard ... though we wouldn't blame you if you just wanted to keep it on your stove for display. It's made of enameled cast iron for excellent heat retention, and the self-basting lid helps distribute juices to keep dishes from drying out. Grab it while it's nearly 75% off. "It's high quality, sturdy and makes one heck of a beef roast," raved a fan. "It heats evenly and retains heat for a long time. 10/10 would order again, but I don't have to because this pan will outlive me!" $130 at Sur La Table

Sur La Table Le Creuset Round Wide Dutch Oven, 6.75-Quart $280 $430 Save $150 Of course, if you're cooking for a crowd, you can't go wrong with this 6.75-quart beauty, which was designed to be more lightweight (measured by quart) than other premium cast iron cookware on the market. Ina Garten is a fan of the brand, saying it's "great for soups, stews and braising." This model is a bit more shallow than standard Dutch ovens, but it has a large surface area that makes it ideal for browning meat and reducing liquids. It comes in 16 colors, so good luck choosing! "I use it daily, it's the workhorse of my kitchen," shared a satisfied shopper. "Had it three or four years, and it's clearly going to last me decades. Wasn't sure if I wanted a braising pan or another Dutch oven, and then this solved my needs for both." $280 at Sur La Table

Sur La Table Zwilling J.A. Henckels Four Star 8-Piece Knife Block Set $200 $739 Save $539 This particular knife series was introduced nearly 50 years ago, and hey — if it ain't broke, don't fix it. With over 1,300 perfect ratings, this set is beloved by reviewers. It includes a paring knife, serrated utility knife, prep knife, bread knife, chef’s knife, sharpening steel and kitchen shears, as well as an attractive beechwood storage block to keep everything organized. The ice-hardened stainless-steel blades are corrosion-resistant, too. "My grandfather has had this same set for as long as I can remember," wrote a reviewer. "He always taught me that investing in quality would save you money in the long run! So of course I bought the same set for myself, and couldn't be happier with these knives. Sharp, feel great in my hands and are a joy to cook with!" $200 at Sur La Table

Sur La Table Zwilling Studio Pro 5-Piece Block Set $169 $489 Save $320 If you're only in the market for the essentials, this ensemble is for you. Complete with a paring knife, prep knife, chef’s knife and shears, it features carbon stainless-steel blades that are durable and sharp but also easy to hone. Plus, the acacia wood block will look lovely in any kitchen, and we're not mad about that 65% discount, either. "Perfect starter set!" exclaimed a happy home cook. "Three important knives, [and] including the kitchen shears is brilliant. The feel and quality are amazing." $169 at Sur La Table

Sur La Table Sur La Table Electric Salt & Pepper Mill Set $30 $80 Save $50 If you've been eyeing these sleek grinders but were given pause by their high price tags, now's your chance to snag 'em for over 60% off. Not only are they ridiculously attractive, they also allow you to change the coarseness of your seasonings — and there's a nifty LED light at the bottom of each one. "I bought several sets and gave them to my 'foodie' friends for Christmas," wrote a thoughtful gift-giver. "Great quality — well made. The light on the bottom allows you to see how much salt/pepper is being dispensed. They are easy to use and a great conversation piece at dinner!" $30 at Sur La Table

Sur La Table All-Clad HA1 Nonstick Skillets, Set of 3 $112 $210 Save $98 Tired of your eggs sticking every time you make an omelet? Probably means you're due for a new set of pans, and this slick trio includes 8-, 10- and 12-inch skillets for preparing portions large and small. Coming in at under $40 apiece, this is a stellar deal — you're saving over 45%. "Bought this set two years ago and use them a lot!" shared a longtime fan. "Still in great shape, and the three sizes are very handy for anything you want to cook. [They] give a nice sear and [are] super easy to clean up." $112 at Sur La Table

Sur La Table Sur La Table Striped Kitchen Towels, Set of 6 $22 $44 Save $22 Ina Garten uses similar towels in her kitchen (you can see one in this recent Instagram post). The no-frills wipes are made of cotton for superior absorbency and can be used for everything from cleaning up spills to handling hot pans. This is actually a buy-one-get-one-free deal (add two sets to your cart and the discount will be applied at checkout), so you're getting six towels for less than $4 each. "It is hard to find a dish towel that dries glassware thoroughly, and these towels do the trick!" declared a shopper. "I swipe the glass and it's dry. They're big enough to put inside a glass and wrap the rest around the outside. So good." $22 at Sur La Table

Sur La Table Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer $280 $350 Save $70 Why allow a toaster and an air fryer to take up precious counter space when this does the job of both? It's essentially a mini version of your full-size oven, so when you don't feel like waiting 20 minutes for things to preheat, it's this little appliance to the rescue. It comes with an air fryer basket, roasting pan, pizza pan, wire rack and broiling rack — and we're not seeing it for less anywhere else on the web. "Exceptional," swooned a fan. "I don't use my actual oven for anything besides larger food products. This oven lets me make healthy snacks, cuts my cooking time in half with the quick heating system and is efficient. Definitely a game changer!" $280 at Sur La Table

Sur La Table Sur La Table Glass Storage Containers, 10-Piece Set $25 $50 Save $25 Ready to trade your stained plastic tubs for this sturdy set of glass food holders? The tight-locking lids help prevent leaks while keeping leftovers fresh, and you can even write on them with dry-erase markers so you'll know just how old that pasta salad is. And oh yeah: Right now they're half-price! "These containers are more practical than plastic when intended for reheating food in the microwave," said a five-star reviewer. "I use them for foods I need to reheat later. They are also better than plastic when the food contains tomato sauce, which leaves a stain when stored in plastic." $25 at Sur La Table

Sur La Table Staub Rustic Stoneware Bakers, Set of 2 $50 $129 Save $79 On sale for just $25 each (over 60% off), these Staub bakers can be used for everything from cakes and brownies to lasagnas and casseroles. They're lovely enough to go from oven to table during dinner parties, and their enamel glaze makes for easy cleaning, in addition to being scratch- and stain-resistant. "These are my absolute favorite baking dishes!" gushed a gleeful reviewer. "I use them for baking, casseroles and serving dishes. I love that their classic clean design can be used with any of my table settings and decor. I look forward to purchasing more companion pieces." $50 at Sur La Table

