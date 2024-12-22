Suspected case of carbon monoxide poisoning in Ottawa leaves 10 people hospitalized

OTTAWA — Ten people were sent to hospital and one of them was suffering from life-threatening injuries after a suspected accidental case of carbon monoxide poisoning case Sunday morning, Ottawa police said.

Police said the fire department and paramedics responded to a call at about 9:15 a.m. at a home on Granville Street in the city's Vanier district.

Insp. Scott Pettis told reporters at the scene that the gas came from a vehicle that had been left running inside a garage to warm up. The exhaust built up as the door was left unopen, he said.

Six adults and four children were treated and transported for potential carbon monoxide exposure, the local paramedic service said in an email. One adult was listed in critical condition and the other nine were deemed to be in serious condition.

"It's our understanding that the family that lives at the address is new to Canada," Pettis said.

"They're not really familiar with the cold, and they did run their vehicle to make it warm for them to travel at some point — not knowing that they then had to open their garage door to ... adequately ventilate the area."

Police said the investigation was ongoing.

Carbon monoxide is a colourless, odourless gas that can cause tissue damage and even death. It is produced by burning fuel, including gasoline.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 22, 2024.

