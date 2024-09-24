For the sweet tooth: A new cereal bar has opened along this busy street in Columbia

As it turns out, breakfast cereal is not just something you can enjoy at home. Now there’s a spot where you can get that milky crunch, along with cookies and other treats, along a busy Columbia street.

Got Milk Cereal Bar, located at 3730 N. Main St., had its grand opening and ribbon cutting on Monday, Sept. 23, with Mayor Daniel Rickenmann and other city and business officials in attendance.

“Got Milk Cereal Bar specializes in all things cereal and baked goods,” the city said in a release touting the opening. “They offer a wide selection of classic and modern cereals from around the world. Customers can customize a bowl with various milk options, fresh fruit, nuts, and sweet toppings. The cozy atmosphere that features retro décor and a friendly staff ensures a delightful visit every time.”

The restaurant offers many of the name brand cereals that have long been favorites, and has a number of custom mixes available. For instance, there is The G, which has Frosted Flakes, Froot Loops, Apple Jacks and Cap’n Crunch Berries, with your choice of milk. Another offering is the Black Panther, which comes with Cocoa Puffs and Cookie Crisp, topped with chocolate syrup and Oreo bits.

The eatery also sells baked goods, including cookies, cake slices, cupcakes and cinnamon rolls.

A look at the menus at Got Milk Cereal Bar in Columbia, SC.

“Got Milk Cereal Bar would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to Mayor Rickenmann, the City of Columbia officials, and all our friends, customers, and clients for attending our ribbon cutting ceremony,” the business posted on Facebook. “Your presence and support made this event a tremendous success. Thanks to you, we had an incredible turnout, and we are confident this occasion will be the beginning of many more exciting events to come.”

The cereal bar is next door to a Papa John’s pizza shop, and the Veranda at North Main apartment complex is nearby. About 16,000 cars per day travel down that section of North Main, per state Department of Transportation statistics.

