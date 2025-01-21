Sydney Sweeney turns heads with dreamy double date night looks

Sydney Sweeney is seen in Midtown on January 20, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by TheStewartofNY/GC Images) (GC Images)

Every time Sydney Sweeney steps out, we receive a sartorial masterclass of sorts.

Whether she's introducing new pairings, styling hotpants at Paris Fashion Week, or schooling us in date night dressing, the 27-year-old is constantly inspiring us with her enviable wardrobe.

It appears that the Miu Miu muse is stepping into her Chloé era, wearing two refined off-duty, Sienna Miller-approved looks from the French Maison in one day.

Sydney Sweeney leaned into the boho trend in head to toe Chloé (GC Images)

On Monday, Sydney stepped out in New York wearing a pair of two-tone straight-leg jeans, an etheral chiffon blouse featuring ruffled tiers and a herringbone jacket fastened at the neckline.

She accessorised with a gold statement belt that read 'Chloe' in serif writing, a tan hobo bag also from the brand, and a pair of sunglasses.

She swapped into gorgeous greige tones for the evening (GC Images)

Switching her outfit up for the evening, she slipped into a pair of 'greige' wide-leg trousers, a matching jumper and a longline wool coat, perfecting tonal dressing this season. Adding a touch of bohemian cool, she accessorised with chunky tan boots and a matching shoulder bag.

The actress' winter style in 2025 has been unrivalled, wearing plenty of outfits in the same colour head-to-toe, creating outfits that are peak It-girl chic.

On Sunday, Sydney turned to British fashion house Burberry for the ultimate snow queen-inspired outfit. She wore a dramatic white coat with statement fluffy accents, cropped white trousers and pointed-heeled boots. She accessorised with the brand's ‘Knight’ bag in cream.

Sydney was a blizzard beauty in Burberry (GC Images)

Her fluffy stole has gone straight onto our winter wishlist (GC Images)

Last week, she epitomised the 'rich mom' aesthetic in a look by Ferragamo from the autumn/winter 2024 collection. She oozed glamour in a long black coat layered with a luxe fluffy stole attached to a leather belt wrapped around her shoulders - Lily Van Der Woodsen would wholly approve.

She paired it with a drop-waist turtleneck dress, leather gloves, a handbag topped with a gold handle, brown heeled leather boots and a pair of oval sunglasses.

Sophisticated winter dressing has never looked easier...