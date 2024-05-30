Taco Bell's Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme release date arrives. Here's when you can get it

Taco Bell will add limited-edition menu items, the Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme and Big Cheez-It Tostada, beginning May 30 for Taco Bell Rewards members and June 6 for all customers.

Taco Bell's menu is about to go big on cheese – Cheez-Its, that is.

The Mexican fast food chain is bringing the Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme and Big Cheez-It Tostada to its menu for Taco Bell rewards members starting on Thursday. The items, which both boast a giant Cheez-It as an ingredient, will become available to all customers a week later on June 6.

Taco Bell tested the dishes nearly two years ago at a single Taco Bell location in Irvine, California. Consumers evidently got hooked on the dishes, because a plan to launch the menu items nationwide was revealed at Taco Bell's “Live Más Live” 2024 event back in February.

“This collaboration isn't just about bringing together two iconic brands; it's about taking the spirit of faninnovation to create something truly larger than life," Taco Bell's global chief food innovation officer Liz Matthews said in a news release about the dishes. "We're thrilled to launch this exciting partnership nationwide and offer fans a whole new way to experience the classic cheesy and crunchy flavors they love from Taco Bell and Cheez-It.”

Since that 2022 trial, Cheez-It's parent company has split from the Kellogg Company into two independently traded companies: Kellanova, which oversees the global snacking business including Cheez-It and Pop-Tarts; and WK Kellogg Co., the North American cereal brand.

Taco Bell is no stranger to teaming up with snack brands. The chain teamed up with Frito-Lay to create Dorito Locos Tacos, which have been on the menu since 2012.

What's in Taco Bell's new Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme and Big Cheez-It Tostada?

Both the new dishes are made with a Cheez-It cracker that is 16 times the size of a standard Cheez-It. Here's how the dishes, which will be available for a limited time, differ:

Big Cheez-It Tostada ($3.99; prices and availability may vary): The super-sized Cheez-It cracker subs for a tostado shell and is topped with seasoned beef, diced tomatoes, crisp lettuce, shredded cheese and reduced-fat sour cream. It weighs in at 230 calories.

Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme ($5.49): A Big Cheez-It Tostada gets a helping of nacho cheese sauce, is wrapped in a tortilla and grilled. All that extra flavor adds up, with the dish clocking in at 570 calories.

Big Cheez-It Box ($8.99): You get a Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme, a Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, regular-sized Nacho Fries, and a medium fountain drink. (You might want to stop counting calories now.)

Taco Bell's other limited-time food items still available

The $5 Taco Discovery Box, which comes with a Crunchy Taco, Doritos Locos Taco, a new Cantina Chicken Crispy Taco and a medium drink, is available for one more Taco Tuesday, on June 4.

The Cantina Chicken Menu, with crispy tacos, quesadillas and burritos made with slow-roasted, shredded chicken, added in March, remains available.

Nacho Fries ($4.99) returned to the menu April 25 with a new option, Secret Aardvark Nacho Fries, served with a spicy Serrabanero Ranch Sauce, which combines ranch with green tomatoes, roasted tomatillos, and serrano and green habanero peppers.

The Cheesy Chicken Crispanada rejoined the menu May 17.

The Cheesy Chicken Crispanada, along with the Cantina Chicken Menu and the Serrabanero Ranch Sauce, were all mentioned at the “Live Más Live” 2024 event.

Other treats unveiled then that still have yet to hit the menu include the Choco Taco and Crispy Chicken Nuggets.

