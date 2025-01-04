Teen Says Older Sister Can’t Borrow Her ’Magic Dress’ for a Date — Here’s Why

“There’s nothing fancy about it, but it’s important to me,” the 19-year-old wrote on Reddit

A teen won’t let her older sister borrow her favorite dress — and now her sister is accusing her of being “selfish.”

The woman, 19, shared her situation on the popular Reddit forum “Am I the A------,” where people go to seek advice about interpersonal issues. In her post, the Redditor explained that she has a favorite dress that is extremely special to her.

“I had been saving money for months to buy this deep green satin slip dress,” she began. “There's nothing fancy about it, but it's important to me because I wore it to a school formal and finally felt good about myself. I call it my ‘magic dress’ because it makes me feel good every time I wear it.”

The original poster (OP) shared that her sister, 24, recently was looking through her closet and asked if she could borrow the dress for a date.

Stone RF/Getty Woman looking at clothes (stock image)

Related: Woman Refuses to Let Sister Stay With Her After She ‘Ruined’ Her Engagement Party: ‘She Decided to Fake a Pregnancy’

“I wasn't sure because I trust her, but she's not very good with clothes,” the OP explained. She added that when she reminded her older sister of the times she brought items back with “spots or small tears,” her sister “just shrugged and said, ‘Clothes are meant to be worn, not babied.’ ”

The Redditor said she ultimately decided not to lend out her special dress, and the decision apparently did not go over well with her sister.

The PEOPLE Puzzler crossword is here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now!

“She got very angry and told me I was being a child and selfish. She said it shouldn't matter if she rented it because I wasn't going to wear it this week,” she, continued, adding that her sister “stormed off and later texted me to say that I made her feel like I didn't trust her and that I cared more about a piece of fabric than her feelings.”



The OP then revealed that “even my mom called and told me to say sorry to keep the peace.”

The Image Bank RF/Getty Woman holding up dress on hanger (stock image)

Related: Woman Doesn't Want Sister to Bring Her Homemade Food to Thanksgiving Dinner: 'Trying to Keep the Meal Edible'

The Redditor said she “feels bad” because she sees her sister's point of view, but also noted that the dress isn’t just a “piece of fabric” to her.

“Am I a jerk for standing my ground?” she asked the forum.

Reddit users were quick to assure the OP that she is absolutely not the “a------” for establishing a boundary.

“NTA [not the a------],” wrote one Reddit user. “Your sister has stated quite clearly that she will not properly care for the dress while it's in her possession. She has no respect for your belongings. Why would you let her borrow something when she doesn't care if she damages it? If anyone's selfish here, it's her.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“NTA,” chimed in another. “She admits that she believes clothes should be worn - including damaging them. She won’t take care of your magic dress. The dress is special to you. You bought it yourself.”

“She is not entitled to wear your clothes, especially your special dress. Having something that you feel beautiful in is important. I get it. All the more reason for you to take special care of it,” the person concluded.

Another took issue with the older sister calling the OP childish — when the sister is the one who seemingly exhibited the childish behavior.

“She’s 5 years older than you, is the one that had a fit and told your mom, yet has the audacity to call YOU childish?” the commenter asked. “NTA. Don’t give in to the guilt trip.”



Read the original article on People