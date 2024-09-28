Teen Says She’s Grown Up in Traveling RV Family and She Hates It: 'God Forbid I Want to Have a Normal Life'

"My parents decided when I was only 7 — far too young to get an opinion — to move into an RV to travel around the U.S.," the 18-year-old wrote on Reddit, detailing why she dislikes her nomadic life

Reza Estakhrian/Getty An RV park (stock image)

A teenager who has spent much of her childhood living and traveling in an RV with her family is opening up about how much she dislikes the "nomadic existence" she says was forced upon her by her content creator parents.

In a lengthy post on Reddit, the 18-year-old girl — who noted that she was using "a throwaway account" on the platform "for privacy's sake" — began by explaining that she has been on the road with her family for more than 10 years now.

"My parents decided when I was only 7 years old — far too young to get an opinion on anything — to pack us up and move into an RV to travel around the U.S.," she wrote. "My dad works online and my mom makes content online. She’s not huge by any means but big enough that we get recognized sometimes and big enough that I’ve had a camera shoved in my face for as long as I can remember."

The teen then went on to detail the many ways the lifestyle has negatively impacted her, beginning with the tight living and sleeping quarters in the RV.

"I sleep in a tiny bunk bed that I outgrew years ago and the other bunk is the only space I have to put anything I own. I don’t even have a room just a curtain and thank god I’m an only child or else I would have to share the small space I have already," she wrote.

Irina Velichkina/Getty Kids leaning out of an RV window (stock image)

She said she was homeschooled at first and then later switched to an online school for high school at her "own insistence." As a result of not attending a physical school, she hasn't been able to forge many friendships with her peers.

"I’m an 18 year old girl, I don’t have a single friend in person because the longest I’ve ever stayed anywhere is a month," she continued. "I don’t have a job and no way to get one because of not being stationary unless I find one online which also means I have no way to move out and get away from them."

The teen said she has repeatedly tried to explain her point of view to her parents — but to no avail. "I’ve had conversations with them about all of this countless times and they are so delusional and genuinely believe that 'a nomadic existence is the best way to live' so why would I never need anything else," she wrote of the discussions on the subject.

Not mincing words, she continued: "I hate [my parents] for treating me like some pet they can just drag along in their plans rather than their child. I hate traveling, I don’t like heat, I hate dealing with bugs and I’m so sick of hiking. I can’t wait for the day that I finally figure out a way to get away from them with their morning hikes and cameras in my face."

While she acknowledged that the RV lifestyle has allowed her to travel and see a lot of the country, the teen said she's "sick of it" at this point.

"God forbid I want to have a normal life, go the college or maybe even make some friends. That's asking too much," she concluded.

Her Reddit post received more than 1,000 comments, with many expressing their empathy for the teen's difficult predicament.

"Wow, this is heartbreaking," one person wrote. "We have thought of doing this for only a year and the only reason we haven’t is cause we don’t wanna pull our kids from their friends and lifestyle. We do two months a year and the kids love getting away and like coming home. I’m sorry you’re in this situation."

stella levi/Getty An RV on a road (stock image)

One commenter went so far as to suggest that the teen is experiencing "a form of child neglect."

"They are 100% socially isolating you to only having a relationship with them," they wrote of the teen's parents. "Mom is also using you as a content piece and not as her child, so she can continue to make her content. If you left she would, I assume, lose the ability to make the same content she makes which would therefore potentially cause her to lose income. That means they have a conflict of interest in keeping you with them or letting you move out as the decision would impact their way of life."

"Them convincing you that you should live this way seems like manipulation so they don't lose part of their income," the person continued. "I'm sorry this is happening to you. You deserve to have a life outside of them with your own relationships."

Quite a number of people shared their advice and suggestions for how the teen could take steps toward the life she desires. They included joining the military ("Sets you up where you get a steady paycheck, money for college," someone wrote), applying to Job Corps, applying to college with requests for federal aid and scholarships, and contacting any relatives who might be able to help and "provide a landing pad."

Another person suggested that the teen reach out to other teens in similar family situations to find support and connection. "This is definitely an unusual situation and a product of modern ways to make income. I’m sure you’re not the only one in similar shoes, even if it’s pretty uncommon. Maybe there are people you can connect with who also feel trapped by influencer parents," they wrote.

Yet another Redditor encouraged the teen not to give up or lose hope, no matter what path she decides to take to break away from her parents. "You absolutely have the right to live your life how you like. Go live your dreams!" they wrote.



