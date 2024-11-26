Terrified Maura Higgins breaks down in tears during I’m A Celeb spider trial

Maura Higgins screamed in terror and broke down in tears as she faced her fears of spiders in her first I’m A Celebrity bushtucker trial.

The reality star and Loose Women panelist Jane Moore took part in the Fright At The End of The Tunnel challenge during Tuesday’s show (26 November).

The pair had to work together - with Jane in a water tunnel underground and Maura in one above ground, to crack secret codes to unlock stars.

Maura appeared to be doing well, until she was joined by giant spiders, forcing her to break down in tears.

The celebrity duo won six stars out of a total of 12.