Tessa Virtue and Leafs star Morgan Rielly announce birth of baby — see pics of their son McCormick

The former Olympic ice dancer and the NHL player took to Instagram to share the news.

Tessa Virtue and Morgan Rielly announced the birth of their son, McCormick Rielly, on Instagram.

Tessa Virtue and Morgan Rielly are parents! The former Olympic ice dancer and the Toronto Maple Leafs blueliner announced the news on Virtue's Instagram on Friday.

"McCormick Rielly," Virtue caption the post, alongside a blue heart. The post featured black-and-white photos of both Virtue and Rielly holding their son, as well as two close-up shots — one of the baby's toes, as well as a onesie that read "Je t'aime."

Friends and family took to the comments to congratulate the new parents on their first child.

"Congrats mama," wrote Canadian model Lauren Chan.

"So sweet," said Elisha Cuthbert, who's married to retired NHL player Dion Phaneuf.

"Canada’s favourite royal family is complete," wrote a fan, while another joked "He wasn't born with skates on?"

The baby announcement come a few months after the London, Ont.-born Olympic gold medalist, 35, and the Vancouver-born defenceman, 30, revealed the pregnancy news. In May, Virtue took to Instagram with a carousel of vacation photos showing off her growing baby bump.

Tessa Virtue and Morgan Rielly relationship timeline



🤝 Pre-2020: Virtue and Rielly meet through friends

In a 2023 interview with Shantelle Bisson on the "Without Losing Your Cool" podcast, Virtue said she and Rielly had been together for several years. The pair were introduced through "mutual friends."

📸 January 2020: Virtue and Rielly make first public appearance

Photos of Virtue and Rielly together at the MLSE charity event surfaced on social media. While neither of the athletes announced their relationship, fans took this photo as confirmation.

Morgan Rielly has a gf and I really hope its Tessa Virtue pic.twitter.com/XgogGS9YGx — TIFFANY🥭 (@mangomoods) February 27, 2020

👩‍❤️‍👨 February 2020: Auston Matthews reveals Rielly's relationship status

While he didn't name drop Virtue, Rielly's teammate Auston Matthews revealed on Barstool's "Spittin' Chicklets" podcast, that he and Rielly hadn't been hanging out as much because he was too busy spending time with his new girlfriend.

"I was pretty upset with him for a while and I would chirp him and stuff like that because he kind of kept it quiet, he didn't come out and say it," Matthews said of Rielly's relationship, before going on to call Virtue "an absolute sweetheart."

💻 March 2020: Virtue and Rielly appear together during an Instagram live stream

Virtue and Rielly finally confirmed their relationship on a livestream with Arkells singer Max Kerman. At the time, the pair were in quarantine together during COVID-19.

😷 April 2020: Keeping each other sane in quarantine

In April 2020, Rielly spoke to journalists during the break from hockey about how he was navigating the pandemic and quarantine.

"We are both kind of in it together," Rielly said about spending time with Virtue. "We are trying to keep each other sane. I don't want to say too much about it, but … I'm glad in a time like this that I'm not alone. We all need somebody to talk to

🇨🇦 July 2022: The pair continue to keep a low-profile

After the excitement of confirming dating rumours, the new couple maintained an extremely private relationship with very little sightings together in public or on social media. On July 1, 2022, Virtue shared a collage of Canada Day photos on Instagram featuring a small, mysterious glimpse of her then-boyfriend with her arm wrapped around him.

🕵️December 2022: Virtue hints at engagement

On New Year's Eve 2022, the ice dancer shared a message alongside a black and white photo of herself and Rielly walking down a street with their arms around each other.

"So long 2022 ... you were a special one," she wrote.

💍January 2023: The couple confirms their engagement

Virtue confirmed her and Rielly's engagement during an appearance on Bisson's podcast. She detailed how her relationship with the athlete changed her view on relationships.

"I was very guarded for a long time, and I wouldn't give out my phone number, I wouldn't open up — I was very insular," she shared. "I think that's changed, though. I feel much more open now, and maybe that's just getting comfortable with who I am and what I want, and also, being a good judge of character helps."

In a separate interview with Sports Illustrated, Rielly added he felt "very fortunate" to be engaged to Virtue.

🥰 June 2023: Rielly teases wedding plans

Speaking with Narcity, the Maple Leafs defenceman candidly shared the pair were deep in wedding planning-mode. Rielly said he and Virtue are "extremely happy," and "definitely have a plan."

"I don't know how much I want to divulge, but we're extremely happy, we're really looking forward to it. We're in a great place," he said. "This is a great time in our lives, so we're just having fun with it."

🤵‍♂️October 2023: Rielly spotted with wedding band

In October of last year, Rielly shared a set of photos to Instagram that gave fans a glimpse at his wedding band. The photos set off a firestorm of speculation that the pair had secretly tied the knot.

👰‍♀️ February 2024: Virtue and Rielly share photos of wedding ceremonies

In February 2024, Virtue confirmed with Hello! Canada that she and Rielly tied the knot. Photos shared by the magazine show the couple their nuptials by hosting an intimate dinner at Noce restaurant in Toronto before travelling to Italy for a romantic reception in Tuscany.

"We were on cloud nine," Virtue said, noting their wedding was "magical."

Virtue admitted she was conflicted at times about keeping their engagement and wedding plans private: "You know when something is just so meaningful to you that you simultaneously want to just hold on to it and protect it so fiercely, and also shout it from the rooftops?"

May 2024: Virtue announces pregnancy on social media

The notoriously private couple shared the news that they were expanding their family by sharing a photo of her baby bump to social media.

In a May 29 Instagram post, Virtue shared a carousel of vacation photos revealing her baby bump.

"Some snaps from my favourites folder from a few weeks back," the Olympic gold medalist, 35, wrote. The London, Ont.-born athlete's post included photos of a picturesque, sunny beach, the couple cozying up near the ocean-facing pool and Rielly, 30, planting a kiss on Virtue's cheek.

August 2024: And baby makes 3

Tessa Virtue and Morgan Rielly announced the birth of their first son, McCormick Rielly, in an Instagram post on Aug. 16.

