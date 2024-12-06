Texas Mom Gives Birth Prematurely in Hospital Parking Lot: ‘She Was Ready to Come'

Chloe Capps will one day have a very special birth story to share with her daughter.

The North Texas woman recently gave birth to baby Navy in the parking lot of Medical City McKinney — in a scene “from a movie,” Capps’ mother Debbie Glynn told ABC affiliate WFAA-TV.

Glynn raced to the hospital — which is about 30 miles north of Dallas — in time for her granddaughter’s birth, but just barely.

“I parked very far away, was running across the parking lot and see the truck, see the swarm of staff,” Glynn said.

Capps had arrived at the facility just minutes before, driven there by her manager at work, according to the report.

“I tried to hold her in to get into the hospital, but I guess with me stressing a little bit,” she said. “She was ready to come.”

Fortunately for the now mother of two, the hospital — which said that it has seen its fair share of parking lot births over the past few months — was ready as well.

“We've made ourselves more prepared for this to happen,” nurse Jayde Warren told the station. “We have an OB kit, and we make sure that we've got the baby warmer plugged in so that if anything were to happen, we've got the stuff there.”

Capps’ due date was originally Dec. 19, but Navy — all 6 lbs., 15 oz. of her — had other plans.

With the cameras gone and the fanfare about her daughter’s birth subsiding, she is now letting it all settle in.

“When everybody left yesterday and I was just in here alone,” she said. “I was crying, but it was just happy tears.”



