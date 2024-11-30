The 15 best Black Friday deals for 2024 at the top of our list

Snap out of that turkey coma — Black Friday is here, and these sales won't shop themselves.

Black Friday has arrived. Here's how to get all the goodies for less. (Walmart, Amazon)

Okay, we know it's technically Saturday. But if you held off yesterday, there are still Black Friday deals aplenty today. The hopping event of the year, which was routinely held solely for the one day after Thanksgiving has new meaning. For us shopping editors, it's been a month-long marathon of combing through thousands of deals to find the very best price breaks.

And we'll be here all day (and all weekend) fanatically checking price histories and comparing items across retailers to find you the best prices you can still gobble up. You'll find our picks below — and there are plenty more in our roundups of the best Black Friday deals to shop at Amazon and Walmart too.

Trending deals:

Inse Cordless Stick Vacuum for $75 (was $220): Save $145

Kate Spade Sienna Crossbody for $65 (was $299): Save nearly 80%

Skechers Go Walk Slip-On Sneakers for $49 (was $65): Martha Stewart- and editor-approved

Samsonite Freeform Hardside Luggage, 2-piece set for $205 (was $350): Lowest price of the year

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd gen) for $154 (was $249): Lowest price ever

Inse Inse Cordless 6-in-1 Lightweight Stick Vacuum $76 $220 Save $144 At just 3.1 pounds, this lightweight stick vac is mightier than it appears. It transforms into a handheld and comes with multiple attachments to tackle messes in practically every part of your home. Plus a 5-layer filtration system means it'll really capture all of those teeny micro-particles like pollen, pet dander, mold spores, skin flakes — and loads of other disgusting things you don't want to know about but want your vacuum to suck up. According to our price trackers, this 76% off deal is the lowest this 6-in-1 stick vac goes. $76 at Walmart

Zappos Hoka Bondi 8 Sneakers $132 $165 Save $33 | Editor-approved Meet one of Hoka's most popular styles, on rare sale. With over 5,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, they made our list of the best Hoka shoes for walking. Yahoo Commerce Editor Saundra Latham packed them for a cruise where she walked over 15,000 steps a day. "They're ultra-cushioned, with a flexible upper that's almost sock-like, so it molds to my foot," she said. These sporty, foamy kicks weigh less than 9 ounces, so take them on your next trip. Certain colors and sizes are 20% off right now, the lowest they've been in 30 days. Save $33 | Editor-approved $132 at Zappos

Kate Spade Outlet Sienna Crossbody $65 $299 Save $234 with code More than 75% off right now, this blue leather beauty is a fabulous choice for an upcoming holiday wedding. You can fit your cards, cash, phone and a few extras, and you'll look great doing it. "I use it for concerts and sporting events when you only need to carry minimal items," shared a Kate Spade shopper. Save $234 with code Copied! BLACKFRIDAY $65 at Kate Spade Outlet

Amazon Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 Portable Power Station $349 $799 Save $450 with coupon | Lowest price ever It's always smart to be prepared in case of an emergency, and the fact that this No. 1 bestseller has been purchased over 20,000 times in the past month alone speaks to its effectiveness. Should your power go out, it'll be able to juice up multiple appliances, and it also functions as a speaker and projector! Whether you bring it camping or use it at home, it should still be kickin' in about a decade. Apply the on-page coupon to snag it for what our price trackers say is its best price ever. Save $450 with coupon | Lowest price ever $349 at Amazon

Amazon Dermora Golden Glow Under-Eye Patches, 20 Pairs $7 $14 Save $7 | Lowest price ever If your under-eyes are looking puffy, dark and tired, we're happy to report that there's an easy — and tres affordable — fix. These eye masks are formulated to reduce the appearance of dark circles and puffiness while making you feel like you're getting a spa treatment in your own home. Made with real gold and ingredients like tea tree oil, glycerin, castor oil and collagen, these patches promise to revitalize your skin and reduce puffiness in 20 minutes. Save $7 | Lowest price ever $7 at Amazon

Amazon KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 Quart Tilt Head Stand Mixer with Pouring Shield $330 $450 Save $120 We have entered prime baking season, and at 5 quarts, this No. 1 bestseller can hold enough dough to make up to nine dozen cookies or four loaves of bread at a time. With 10-speeds it can tackle any kitchen task you can throw at it and with 59 touchpoints, it ensures the most evenly-mixed dough (without ever over-mixing). This is the lowest price it's been since spring, making it a timely deal that's just right for the holidays. $330 at Amazon

Amazon Orolay Down Jacket $83 $150 Save $67 When Oprah says she likes something, we know it's gonna be good — so it's no surprise that this No. 1 bestselling jacket (aka "The Amazon Coat") has acquired a massive fan base. It graced the media queen's Favorite Things list in 2019 and features a fleece-lined hood, cozy down filling and about a zillion pockets for storing small essentials. It's also much more chic than many puffer coats, and at 45% off, it's down to its best price in years. $83 at Amazon

Amazon Waterpik Aquarius Professional Water Flosser $50 $100 Save $50 The iconic Waterpik allows you to feel the sparkle every day, thanks to its pressurized water-flossing technology. It's loved by dentists and shoppers (more than 110,000 at Amazon!). The professional-grade flosser promises to get your teeth clean and gums flossed — even those hard-to-reach back teeth. Best of all? This No. 1 bestseller is on sale for a rare 50% off for Black Friday. $50 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $80 at Walgreens

Black Friday 2024 by retailer

Amazon's Black Friday sale dropped back on Nov. 21 — and the retailer continues to drop fresh deals daily. Still, expect more deals on TVs and laptops as well as Amazon-owned tech, such as the Echo Dot and Fire Stick.

"Watch for special promotions to drop the cost of Audible Premium Plus by 60% for three months, or for Amazon to offer a $5 coupon off print book purchases of $20," says Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst with DealNews.com.

She also notes the importance of a Prime membership this Black Friday: "Prime members have the advantage, as their membership can provide early access to select Lightning Deals," she says. "These are difficult to grab as the very best ones sell out in an instant, so Prime members having an extra window of opportunity to shop is invaluable." If you have Amazon Prime, you'll get access to new movies, free shipping and two-day shipping on many items. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here.

Walmart kicked off its official online Black Friday sale earlier this month and has been adding new deals daily on top brands, like Apple, Ninja, Shark, Dyson and more.

"At Walmart, you can find major discounts on items across a wide variety of categories — however, the biggest deals are in tech and home goods," says Kristen Gall, retail and shopping expert for Rakuten.

Target Black Friday deals are live online, and you can also shop in person — the retailer's doors opened at 6 a.m. local time.

"Target is great for shopping both Black Friday and Cyber Monday," especially for Target super fans, says Ramhold. "RedCard members will get extra benefits in the form of 5% back and free two-day shipping on tons of items as well, on top of Target's already affordable prices. This one is going to be best for toy deals, as we expect to see huge discounts, as well as buy-one-get-one promotions to sweeten the deals."

You can shop great Black Friday deals online at Kohl's, but if you prefer brick-and-mortar shopping, the retailer opened its doors at 5 a.m. local time.

"Kohl's is especially good for clothing and shoes around this time of year, but it's going to be particularly beneficial to those who shop the store regularly and are familiar with Kohl's Cash, as that is often the element that makes some of the deals so notable," Ramhold says.

The outdoor retailer is famously closed on Black Friday, but you can still shop all the goods for less during REI's online Black Friday sale.

The tech retailer is offering huge discounts on Apple MacBook Airs, Android phones and Samsung TVs during its already-live Black Friday sale online. In-store shopping on Black Friday started as early as 5 a.m. local time in most locations.

At this legendary department store, you can already get Black Friday deals on "all kinds of things, from toys to dinnerware to clothing to bedding and more," says Ramhold. "But its standout offers usually revolve around home items and small kitchen appliances, thanks to rebates on the latter that usually make them especially affordable."

Gall adds, "Shoppers can expect incredible savings for Black Friday, from KitchenAid appliances and cookware to bedding and bath essentials to furniture."

Looking for deals on tools? Black Friday could be your day. At Home Depot, you can score tools for up to 50% off, while Lowe's has Black Friday discounts on specific brands like Craftsman and offers gift cards with select purchases. Both retailers opened their doors on Black Friday starting at 6 a.m. local time.

"Home Depot and Lowe's don't do as splashy sales as some of the big-box contenders, but they have great values on Black Friday for big-ticket home items, smart home devices, home security bundles, grills, tool sets, power tools and even ladders. They're also some of the best sources of appliance package deals," says Kristin McGrath, shopping expert with RetailMeNot.

Frequently Asked Questions

What day is Black Friday 2024?

Officially, Black Friday 2024 is Friday, Nov. 29, but many retailers — including Amazon — launched their Black Friday sales early. Because of this, many people are starting to refer to the entire month as "Black November."

Why is it called Black Friday?

Because it's such a major day for commerce, the term "Black Friday" refers to businesses going from being "in the red" (losing money) to "in the black" (making a profit).

Are Black Friday deals still as good as they used to be?

Though Black Friday is not as "in person" as it used to be, you'll be able to find the same deals online and in store at most retailers. Still, it's always wise to check the retailer's website first, in case it's offering a web-exclusive deal. Many times, retailers will match their online prices in store if they're cheaper, so it's always worth asking.

How much do prices drop on Black Friday?

You can expect to find many all-time low prices on Black Friday and throughout the weekend into Cyber Monday. Our Yahoo shopping experts are constantly tracking prices to find you the best deals, and we'll be updating our Black Friday content around the clock.

Will Apple do Black Friday 2024?

Here's a not-so-fun fact: Apple barely participates in all the Black Friday madness. You may find a tiny discount from the company here and there, or maybe a gift card with purchase, which is what it's doing this year. Annoying? Completely. Come on, Apple, get with the program!

But all's not lost: You can still shop Apple Black Friday deals on AirPods, AirTags, iPads and more at Amazon and other big-name retailers.

How does Amazon handle Black Friday compared to Prime Day?

October and early November sales, like Amazon Prime Day, "tend to be dress rehearsals for Black Friday," says McGrath.

The best Black Friday 2024 deals to look out for

Let's get down to the nitty-gritty: Gall believes that retailers' overstock categories will be the biggest predictor of Black Friday gold. That includes "home goods, gardening and furniture that they may have not gotten rid of during Labor Day weekend sales," she says.

But she notes that Black Friday will also focus on "bigger-ticket items, such as tech, including laptops, TVs and more." And that seems to be the general consensus: McGrath and Ramhold agree that sales on personal tech items will be the bread and butter of Black Friday 2024. Here are some of the favorites in this race:

Laptops: Ramhold calls laptops "one of the quintessential Black Friday items" and says to "watch for prices to drop as low as $90 for things like simple Chromebooks, while laptops, in general, could be priced as low as $229 or see discounts up to $800 off."

Smartphones: Ramhold predicts major retailers will offer the latest Android smartphones and iPhones bundled with gift cards worth hundreds, "which can be used on later purchases and boost the value of these deals."

TVs: McGrath recommends looking to the major retailers and studying their Black Friday ads so you can pounce on the Black Friday TV deal you want before it's gone. "Stock sells out quickly on the best-priced sets, and there are always a few headline-making deals that get a ton of hype and sell out in minutes," she says. "Zero in on the 4K TV you want, have some backups and get ready to shop as soon as the Black Friday sale kicks off."

Cameras: Expect deals on everything from Fujifilm's instant Instax cameras to DSLRs, says Ramhold.

Apple products: Look out for great deals on AirPods, especially AirPods Pro, which are "still immensely popular, and retailers like Walmart, Amazon, Target and Best Buy will likely offer the lowest price of the year," says McGrath.

Toys: Historically, the best toy sales happen in December, says Ramhold, but "Black Friday toy deals should be pretty big." She says to expect up to 85% off at major stores.

Kitchen: Among Black Friday kitchen deals, KitchenAid mixers are the products to watch, experts say. These are expensive, and Black Friday deals knock down the price to almost affordable for many shoppers. Last year, we saw KitchenAid stand mixers sell out quickly, so be ready to jump on a good deal if you see it.

Shopping strategies for Black Friday deals