The 16 best last-minute Christmas gifts that will arrive just in time

You only have a couple of days to buy the remaining gifts on your list, wrap 'em and pull off a Christmas miracle. I'm sure you can do it — even, if ya know, you're reading this gift guide at the eleventh hour. Some of this year's hot-ticket items are long gone by now, but there's no need to get your tinsel in a tangle because there are a bunch of last-minute Christmas gifts that'll make it to your door before Santa.



That said, you won't find any gift cards or digital subscriptions on this list. There's more than enough time to order something and wrap it up before Dec. 25. Shipping estimates are ever-changing ('tis the season!), but as of publication, all of the Christmas gifts on this list are set to arrive with extra time to spare!



Shop last-minute Christmas gifts by category:

Best last-minute Christmas gifts overall

Amazon Aveeno Skin Relief Repairing Hand Mask, Set of 4 A thoughtful gift under $4 a pop? It's a Christmas miracle! Stick one (or all four!) of these shea butter-infused hand masks in her stocking, and tell her she'll have smoother, softer hands in just 10 minutes. She can just slip 'em on, flip on a Hallmark Christmas movie (or another festive flick of her choice) and rub in any visible product once the time is up. $15 at Amazon

Amazon Stanley Quencher H2.0 Tumbler It may seem like everyone in your life already has one of these "big dumb cups," but that might not be the case. Give them the most sought-after one and pair it with a pack of adorable straw covers. Choose from five sizes (I'm partial to the 40 oz.) and bunch of eye-catching colors, including this striking blue shade. $45 at Amazon

Walmart Beautiful by Drew Barrymore Programmable Slow Cooker Paid for by Walmart Soups and stews are a match made for slow cookers. This beauty has a six-quart capacity, so it can serve up to seven people. Switch between five preset functions — meat, poultry, stew, soup and chili — and set a timer from 30 minutes up to 24 hours. $50 at Walmart

Best last-minute Christmas gifts for men (including Dad)

Amazon Aopoul Pickleball Set For the person looking to jump on the pickleball bandwagon and just getting started, this set is an inexpensive way to get a feel for the sport (and it also makes for a great gift). Once you discover your pickleball passion, you can decide whether to splurge on a pro-quality set. $24 at Amazon

Amazon Gocii AirTag Wallet Holder, 2 Pack Chances are, he just throws his AirTags into his wallet and calls it a day. Now, he can stick the tracker in one of these sleek holders and slip it into any card slot. "It was super easy to pop the AirTag in and it fits securely," one smart shopper wrote, adding that they also keep one in their passport holder when they travel. $12 at Amazon

BEARD KING Beard King Beard Bib Apron This Amazon bestseller was featured on Shark Tank and is specially designed to catch your facial hair trimmings. The goal: To easily throw them away and save your drains. Just secure it to your neck and mirror and go to work. $13 at Amazon

Amazon Kosin Barbecue Grill Lights, Set of 2 If he's the practical type, then an everyday problem-solver is arguably the best gift you can give. Enter these magnetic gooseneck lights, which can shine a light on whatever he's grilling. They come powered up with AAA batteries, so he can put them to work as soon as the festivities wrap (or, ya know, during them). $17 at Amazon

Best last-minute Christmas gifts for women (including Mom)

Amazon Swarovski Dextera Mini Hoops She'll be delighted to see a little box underneath the tree, especially if these sparkly stunners are tucked inside. One stylish shopper called them the "perfect pair of everyday earrings," adding that she hasn't "taken them off since I received them three months ago." Pick 'em up in silver or rose gold. $46 at Amazon

Amazon Body Restore Shower Steamers, 6 Pack These aromatherapy-packed pucks will turn their daily shower into a spa-worthy experience. Just set a tab in the corner of the shower (away from the water) and it'll emit one of six good-for-the-soul scents, including soothing lavender and rejuvenating citrus. $17 at Amazon

Amazon Toes Home Pilates Socks Shopping for a Pink Pilates Princess (if you know, you know)? Then snag this four-pack of multicolor grippy socks, so she can show up to the reformer in style. Even a pilates teacher swears by this style: "They're perfect for someone used to working without socks who wants a little more grip, but still wants control in their feet." $17 at Amazon

Best last-minute Christmas gifts for kids and teens

Amazon Tenmiro LED Strip Lights What is with teenagers and colorful lights? We may never know, but one thing's for sure: You'll really up your cool factor if you give them a pack of these bad boys. They can set the vibe with 50 feet(!) of color-changing fun — switch the colors, brightness levels and cadence with the included remote or via the app. "The music sync feature is just the icing on the cake, allowing the lights to dance to the beat of your favorite tunes," one happy customer raved. $15 at Amazon

Amazon Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza This hand-slapping card game is fun for the whole family. One by one, players put down a card and say "Taco," "Cat," "Goat," "Cheese and "Pizza" in order. If the word matches the card, the last person to slap their hands down has to pick up all the cards. The first player to run out of cards wins. I've only played it with other adults and, let's just say, it really brings out everyone's competitive spirit (and that's putting it lightly). Tons of Amazon shoppers, however, can vouch that it's suitable for all ages. "My family loves family game night and we have seven kiddos, ages 17 down to 7. We have only a few games on our game shelf that all of the kids unanimously agree on, and TCGCP is one of them," one reviewer raved. $10 at Walmart Explore More Buying Options $10 at Amazon$10 at Target

Amazon MaledenInvisible Ink Pens, Set of 6 Pint-size spies can write special messages for their eyes only — or the eyes of the ones they trust (ahem, you). The ink is totally invisible unless they shine it with the blacklight from the pen’s cap. $8 at Amazon

BUNMO Bunmo Glitter Stretchy Strings These squishy, stretchy strings extend to about six feet, so kids can turn 'em into different shapes, letters and numbers. "These have a fun texture like a sticky hand without the stickiness," one parent raved, adding that they "tried to break one on purpose and didn’t succeed." $13 at Amazon

