The best Amazon deals to shop this weekend: Save big on Apple, DeWalt and more

At over 60% off, the slice is right when it comes to this popular set. If you could use one less thing to remember, go ahead and cross "sharpen knives" off your to-do list: These come housed in an attractive wooden block with slots that hone each blade every time you use them.

The set includes an 8-inch chef's knife, a 6-inch utility knife, a 5-inch santoku knife, a 3.5-inch paring knife, 6 steak knives, kitchen shears and the aforementioned block. The triple-riveted handle is contoured to feel comfortable in your hand, allowing you to chop more confidently, and each tip is labeled so you'll know which knife you're reaching for. This is as low as we've seen this set in years.

"Compact," wrote one five-star fan. "I love my new knife set. They are really sharp and look nice on my counter."

