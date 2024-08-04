We independently evaluate the products we review. When you buy via links on our site, we may receive compensation. Read more about how we vet products and deals.
The best Amazon deals to shop this weekend: Save big on Apple, DeWalt and more
Snag Apple AirPods for just about their lowest-ever price, plus a viral Bissell carpet steamer on rare sale, to name a few.
This first week in August marks the halfway point of the summer, which is a good time to take stock: Have you been making the most of these long, sunny days, the slowed-down pace of things, all the vacation time you've (hopefully) taken? Or perhaps you're psyched that glorious, brisk autumn is finally in sight. Either way, you should know that Amazon is sneaking some of its most insane deals into these dog days. To wit: This weekend, allergy sufferers can achoo-se a state-of-the-art air purifier for a mere $74 ($146 off), aspiring Rip Van Winkles can conk out with a pair of hotel-grade pillows for just $32 (originally $120), and Rear Window fans can focus in on a monocular telescope for a mind-melting 93% off ($58, down from $600), and that's just for starters. Whether your reaction to summertime's midpoint is a "Waaa!" or a "Woo-hoo!" you'll want to seize the day and get clicking.
Table of contents
Best Amazon deals overall
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)$70$129Save $59
DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill and Impact Driver$159$239Save $80
Cozsinoor Bed Pillows, Queen, 2-Pack$32$120Save $88
Ninja Foodi Smart XL Pro 7-in-1 Indoor Grill/Griddle$180$370Save $190
Apple iPad (10th Generation)$300$349Save $49
Shark 2-in-1 Cordless & Handheld Vacuum$100$150Save $50
Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner$86$124Save $38
Nature Well Clinical Retinol Advanced Moisture Cream$20$25Save $5
Qinlianf 5-Outlet Extender$10$20Save $10 with Prime
Amazon deals: 70% off or more
Show sweaty summer nights who's in charge with this pair of chill headrests. Thousands of satisfied slumberers rave about their soft yet supportive feel, and the breathable down alternative fill helps promote airflow for a more comfortable slumber. According to the brand, the pillows are suited for all sleep styles, whether you tend to rest on your back, stomach or side. Get 'em while they're nearly 75% off.
Check out our roundup of the best pillows of 2024 for additional options.
Take your bird-watching to the next level via this nifty handheld telescope. With features like HD zoom and 80x magnification, you'll be able to enjoy wildlife, concerts, sporting events and more with a crystal-clear, up-close view. It even comes with a tripod and smartphone holder so you can take photos and videos through its lens.
Full disclosure: We've never seen this No. 1 bestseller for as high as its original listed price — the most we've seen it for is around $100. Still, you're getting a great deal with that starting price, and we've yet to see it on sale for less than it is now.
You, your kids and your grandkids will have a blast playing with this highly touted drone, which easily connects to your phone for taking photos and videos from above. Use it in the yard or even bring it on your next trip for a bird's-eye view of your summer vacation. And, oh, yeah: It can do 360-degree flips! In the interest of transparency, our price trackers tell us this drone actually tops out around $90, not $250, but it's still a worthwhile deal for such a cool gadget.
Amazon deals: 50% off or more
Your outdoor space is too small for a grill, and you'd really like to avoid a house full of smoke — but you're still craving a nice char. We've got you: This baby will sear proteins and veggies like a champ, but its smoke-control system means you won't be breathing in soot while you cook. In addition to a grill plate, it comes with a flat-top griddle (smash burgers, anyone?) and you'll be able to fit up to six steaks at a time on its roomy cooking surface. Bonus: It comes with a food thermometer for accurate results every time, and this price is just about as low as it gets.
Check out our roundup of the best grills of 2024 for more ideas.
At over 60% off, the slice is right when it comes to this popular set. If you could use one less thing to remember, go ahead and cross "sharpen knives" off your to-do list: These come housed in an attractive wooden block with slots that hone each blade every time you use them.
The set includes an 8-inch chef's knife, a 6-inch utility knife, a 5-inch santoku knife, a 3.5-inch paring knife, 6 steak knives, kitchen shears and the aforementioned block. The triple-riveted handle is contoured to feel comfortable in your hand, allowing you to chop more confidently, and each tip is labeled so you'll know which knife you're reaching for. This is as low as we've seen this set in years.
"Compact," wrote one five-star fan. "I love my new knife set. They are really sharp and look nice on my counter."
Check out our roundup of the best knives and knife sets for more.
Seasonal allergies making you sneezier than one of Snow White's friends? You'll want this HEPA air purifier that's currently on major markdown. Not only can it remove up to 99.97% of airborne particles as large as 0.3 microns, it also does so quietly (as in, quieter than a whisper so as not to wake Sleepy). It's suitable for spaces of up to 1,076 square feet, and while this isn't the absolute best price we've seen, it's rarely on sale for less.
Check out our roundup of the best air purifiers for more.
Amazon deals: $25 and under
Retinol isn't just for your face — the rest of your body deserves its benefits too! The ingredient is beloved for its ability to help increase collagen production, which, in turn, can minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. It can also be irritating if you're just starting out, but this hydrating cream was formulated to be gentle enough for daily use. It's down to within a dollar of its lowest-ever price.
These No. 1 bestselling fabric-softening orbs can be reused for over a thousand laundry loads — take that, single-use dryer sheets! They're made entirely of wool, and they will not only make your washables plush but will also shorten their drying time in the process. What's more, they'll save you tons of money on the not-so-eco-friendly alternatives. At 40% off, consider them our favorite affordable laundry hack.
Got pets? You'll want this top-seller in your cart. It removes hair and fur from your upholstery and clothing without any of that sticky tape, so you can keep using it until the cows come home (of course, then you'll have cow fur to clean up, so maybe buy two). This is one of the best prices we've seen in years, and it'll save you money on paper refills. Over 70,000 were purchased in the past month, so you know it's doing something right!
Amazon deals: All-time low prices
Never fight with your family members over power outlets again. This electrifying gadget boasts five AC outlets and four USB ports, enough for everyone to charge their devices all at once. Oh, and this top seller is so much sleeker than having a power strip on your floor. We've yet to see it on sale for less.
Check out our tech editor's roundup of the products he can't live without for gadgets and gizmos aplenty.
If your yard's in need of heavy-duty pruning, this small but mighty chain saw is powerful enough to take down tree branches, yet weighs under 2.5 lbs. To make things even more convenient, this No. 1 bestseller is cordless. Overgrown shrubs, you've met your match. This Prime-exclusive deal drops the price to $40, which is as low as we've ever seen it.
At 45 pounds, this portable treadmill is light enough that it can be moved around your home, and its wheels will make that even easier. But don't be fooled by its lack of heft — it's still durable enough to support up to 320 pounds. Its three settings include work mode, walking mode and running mode, the latter reaching up to 3.8 mph. Via the user-friendly display, you'll be able to track your time, speed, calories and total mileage. (It comes with a remote that you can use to adjust the speed or stop the machine while you're using it.) Its whisper-quiet motor means you're unlikely to disturb anyone, and when your workout is complete, you can just slide it under a bed or sofa to store it out of sight.
We recently saw it dip down to $160, which we thought was an excellent price, so the fact that it's even less now? Score! (Note: The highest starting price we've seen is $400, not $2,000, but still a great deal.)
Amazon deals: No. 1 bestsellers
This No. 1 bestselling, compact carpet cleaner went viral for a reason — it packs a punch, especially considering it weighs less than 10 lbs. Its powerful suction makes it a pro at removing stubborn stains from rugs, furniture and car upholstery. Plus, it comes with a tough stain tool, self-cleaning hose tool, spraying crevice tool and a sample bottle of Bissell's Spot & Stain with Febreze.
Wondering if this is a good deal? Let's just say it's down to its Black Friday price — it was a few bucks cheaper for Prime Day, but any time we see it for less than $90, our ears perk up.
One Yahoo home editor swears by this thing: "I’ve used my Bissell Little Green countless times to maintenance-clean my sofa, area rugs and even my car (this requires a nearby power source). ... I noticed the light dirt that had surfaced on my living room area rug had become increasingly noticeable. ... The Bissell Little Green transformed my rug in as little as 10 to 15 minutes. The dark spot is gone, leaving only natural variations in the handwoven fibers that were there when it was new."
Check out her full Bissell Little Green review for more.
If you've been coveting the under-cabinet lighting that seems to be in every house on HGTV, there's a near-instant way to achieve the effect without hiring an electrician. These No. 1 bestselling, battery-operated LED strips are magnetic and stick right onto metal surfaces, but included adhesive strips also allow you to attach them to wood, among other things. Oh, and they're motion-sensor lights, which will come in handy when you go to get a midnight snack. Our price trackers tell us these haven't dipped lower all year.
Amazon deals: Rare sales
You're not gonna need a bigger boat — er, shopping cart — for this Shark, cuz it weighs in at under 4 lbs. You're getting a sleek stick vac and handheld in one, meaning it's equally useful for zapping up dust from your floor as it is for cleaning furniture, stairs and even the interior of your car. Plus, you can't beat its cordless design — isn't having to find a new outlet every time you switch rooms the worst part of vacuuming? This is just about as low as it's ever marked down to.
Check out our roundup of the best cordless stick vacuums to browse additional models.
An air fryer is just the ticket when you want a hot meal without turning on the oven. This top-rated model heats up quickly and holds up to 2.5 pounds of fries or 14 wings at a time. Plus, it can be used to dehydrate food, proof bread and even bake desserts. This price isn't quite as low as it was during Prime Day, but almost — and it's still one of the best we've seen it marked down to.
Check out our roundup of the best air fryers for more.
It's not a party without music, and if it's quality sound you want (we're gonna assume yes), this small yet mighty speaker delivers. At a mere 1.3 pounds, it makes up for its lack of heft with features like Position IQ technology for immersive sound at any angle, a rechargeable battery with up to 12 hours of life and a built-in mic. Plus, it's waterproof and even floats when in water. Bose products don't come cheap, but this popular portable speaker is currently down to its best price outside of Prime Day.
Check out our roundup of the best outdoor speakers for additional options.
Amazon deals: Home
Handy humans, this one's for you: With the powerful drill and impact driver of this No. 1 bestselling set, you'll finally be able to cross all those long-delayed home-improvement tasks off your list. The compact, lightweight design makes them both easy to use, and the best part? No cords!
It's dipped a little lower in the past, during Prime Day and the like, but at $100 off, this is one of the best prices we've seen.
Grime, be gone! This battery-powered doodad tackles stubborn messes like a champ, zero elbow grease required. This is also just about as low as it ever goes on sale for.
I have this tool, and I'm — in a word — obsessed. It's conveniently water-resistant, with a small brush head that's designed to fit into tight corners and small spaces — think grout lines, faucets, window edges, tire crevices. ... Now that I've seen the wonders the Rubbermaid Reveal can work on stained orange grout, I'll be using it for pretty much any cleaning chore involving scrubbing.
Check out my full Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber review for more.
Why keep tripping over shampoo bottles when these handy shower shelves exist? This fan-favorite set claims to hold up to 40 pounds (that's a lot of gel, conditioner and body wash) and comes with five storage racks in different sizes for all your bathtime essentials. All you need to do is apply the included adhesive to stick 'em on the wall. Some colors like rose gold will set you back $70, but the pictured black set is 75% less at just $17.
Amazon deals: Tech
These second-gen top sellers have hundreds of thousands of perfect ratings, thanks to their clear, rich sound quality, 24-hour battery life and convenient cord-free design. This is just a dollar more than their lowest-ever price, and considering how in-demand Apple products are, we'll happily take a nearly $60 discount.
Check out our roundup of the best wireless earbuds for additional models.
This sleek little power bank will juice up your smartphone while propping it up vertically or horizontally, allowing you to use it while making FaceTime calls or watching videos. You can leave your phone case on and it'll still work, and it doesn't require connecting via cable. This is about as low as we've seen it since 2019.
Ready for some Apple picking? Yes, we realize it's not fall, but you'll want to pluck this bad boy from the ol' Amazon tree and add it to your cart because it's currently within a dollar of its all-time lowest price — and this is the most recent version of this model! As the unofficial Goldilocks of tech (less bulky than a laptop but larger than a smartphone), this tablet keeps you connected on the go or at home, and you can use it for everything from reading books to taking notes to watching videos.
Our tech editor named this the "best tablet for 2024" owing to its "under-the-hood improvements, including a faster processor, more RAM (4GB instead of 3GB), Bluetooth 5.0 (up from 4.2) and a USB-C charging port."
Amazon deals: Style
Yahoo readers and Amazon shoppers alike can't get enough of these supremely comfortable shorts, which feature an adjustable drawstring waist and, very conveniently, pockets. They're made from a soft cotton blend (the black and navy options are 100% cotton!), and reviewers of all ages have been singing their praises. This is close to as low as we've seen them all year — they dipped a bit lower in the winter, but we don't expect to see them for any less this season.
We still have nearly two months of summer left, and those flimsy flip-flops you've been sliding around in aren't doing you any favors. These cushy sandals were designed with conditions like plantar fasciitis and arthritis in mind. They've got built-in arch support and shock-absorbing midsoles for relief, and their lightweight feel will put some pep in your step. This is a new low price for us!
Why splurge on Skims when you can snag this top-rated bodysuit for a fraction of the cost? It's stretchy and soft, yet supported, and the adjustable straps help ensure a great fit. Wear it under your clothing for a smoother appearance or as a cute top with some jeans or shorts. We've yet to see it dip less than it is now.
If you have Amazon Prime, you'll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)