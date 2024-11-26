The best Black Friday air fryer deals we could find from Ninja, Cuisinart and more: Save up to 55%

We don't "wing" it here at Yahoo Life: We put 15 models to the test and awarded this one the title of "Best Air Fryer Overall." According to Yahoo Life writer Kristin Granero, who conducted the tests, this one "boasts substantial cooking room, minimal required maintenance and an easy-to-master learning curve, all while looking non-clunky."

Its LED display has five cooking functions to choose from — air-fry, roast, bake, broil and warm — as well as five preset options for popular foods like fries, wings, frozen snacks and vegetables. Other cool components include its interior light and see-through doors, which allow you to keep an eye on your food while it cooks, as well as a "toss reminder" that'll alert you when it's time to flip your food in the basket. This is as low as we've ever seen it marked down to.

