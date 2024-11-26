We independently evaluate the products we review. When you buy via links on our site, we may receive compensation. Read more about how we vet products and deals.
The best Black Friday air fryer deals we could find from Ninja, Cuisinart and more: Save up to 55%
We're seeing Black Friday air fryer sales on editor-approved models — including some all-time low prices.
Here at Yahoo, we love an air fryer — and what's not to love? It promises a hot meal that doesn't involve waiting on the oven to preheat, dirtying a lot of cookware, using excessive amounts of oil or shelling out for delivery. It's no wonder it's become one of the most sought-after appliances of the past decade, so whether yours is on the fritz or you're looking to see what all the crispy-crunchy hype is about, you've come to the right place. We searched the web to find the very best Black Friday air fryer deals to shop right now; from toaster oven combos to classic drawer-style models, you're sure to find the cooker that suits your needs on this list.
These countertop gadgets rely on convection-style heating, which allows hot air to circulate all around, resulting in quicker cooking. But you're not just saving time, you're saving a good amount of money with these markdowns — we're talking a bunch of all-time low prices (and near-all-time lows), with discounts of up to 55%.
Of course, not all Black Friday deals are created equal; for all of the legit sales out there, there are many more duds that, frankly, aren't worth a second thought. To ensure we're only sharing the best of the best deals with you, our team of shopping editors is working around the clock to compare prices across retailers and check sale histories. To that end, these six units met our standards, and some are even editor favorites. Keep scrolling to see what made the cut — happy shopping! (Psst: Check out our roundup of the best Black Friday kitchen deals for even more savings.)
Cuisinart 6-Quart Air Fryer$80$150Save $70 | Lowest price ever | Editor-approved
Instant Vortex Plus 4-Quart Air Fryer$60$130Save $70
Our Place Wonder Oven$149$195Save $46 | Editor-approved
Cosori 6-Quart Air Fryer$88$120Save $32 | Lowest price ever
Ninja Foodi 8-Quart DualZone Air Fryer$120$200Save $80
Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven$100$230Save $130 | Lowest price ever
The best Black Friday air fryer deals
We don't "wing" it here at Yahoo Life: We put 15 models to the test and awarded this one the title of "Best Air Fryer Overall." According to Yahoo Life writer Kristin Granero, who conducted the tests, this one "boasts substantial cooking room, minimal required maintenance and an easy-to-master learning curve, all while looking non-clunky."
Its LED display has five cooking functions to choose from — air-fry, roast, bake, broil and warm — as well as five preset options for popular foods like fries, wings, frozen snacks and vegetables. Other cool components include its interior light and see-through doors, which allow you to keep an eye on your food while it cooks, as well as a "toss reminder" that'll alert you when it's time to flip your food in the basket. This is as low as we've ever seen it marked down to.
Check out our roundup of the best air fryers for more.
This top-selling, compact cutie won't take up a ton of space in your kitchen and has six one-touch smart functions — air-fry, roast, broil, dehydrate, bake and reheat — to make meal prep a breeze. It also preheats in mere moments (up to 400° F) and won't make your kitchen feel like a sauna during the warmer months.
This is the lowest this model has been marked down to all year, and at nearly 55% off, it's within a few dollars of its best price of all time ... just sayin'!
Granero awarded this snazzy appliance the title of "best air fryer toaster," calling it "an expert at multitasking, hitting the sweet spot in our testing for size, price and function." She adds, "It has a 12-liter capacity that supports four slices of toast, 1 pound of french fries or a 9-inch pizza, and a 4.5-pound chicken with only the bottom tray in place. It also performs six duties: air-frying, baking, toasting, broiling, reheating and roasting, with the option to infuse steam, for different texture preferences and appetites."
Our Place doesn't often have sales this good, so take advantage of this $46 discount while you can.
This weeknight-friendly cooker heats up in a jiffy and holds up to 2.5 pounds of fries or 14 wings at a time. (We'll be awaiting our Super Bowl party invite!) Plus, it can be used to dehydrate food, proof bread and even bake desserts.
This deal brings it down to its Prime Day price, which is also its all-time low.
You can't write an air fryer roundup without including a Ninja, and what sets this unit apart from the rest is its clever two-basket design. That means you can cook veggies on one side and your protein of choice on the other — and at the same time.
We rarely see it dip lower than it is now, so our advice? Add it to your cart, stat.
It's an air fryer ... it's a toaster oven ... it's ... well, it's both. Made of sleek stainless steel, this compact appliance cooks up crispy favorites with hardly any oil, and you can get it at Target for less than it is at Amazon. In fact, this price is the best we've seen it on sale for (over 55% off).
Psst: When you're hosting guests, this will allow you to heat things up when your large oven's full.
Your Black Friday Shopping Guide: See all of Yahoo’s Black Friday coverage here. Shop the best expert-picked Black Friday deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for Black Friday tech deals. And find Black Friday sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.